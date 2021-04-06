World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Toyota: Investment In E-Mobility Power

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 5:36 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - e-Mobility Power, Inc. (e-Mobility Power), the equity holders of which are Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO HD) and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Chubu Electric), entered into an absorption-type corporate division agreement with Nippon Charge Service, LLC(1) (NCS) on February 5, 2021 under which e-Mobility Power assumed the electrified vehicle(2) charging service business and charging network business operated by NCS effective April 1.

Seven companies comprising TEPCO HD, Chubu Electric, four automakers--Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation--and the Development Bank of Japan Inc. today subscribed to a total of 15 billion yen of e-Mobility Power shares through a third-party allotment of new shares with TEPCO HD and Chubu Electric increasing their stakes, and the four automakers and the Development Bank of Japan making new investments to establish e-Mobility Power's new shareholder composition.

e-Mobility Power will use the construction, servicing, and maintenance technologies and electric infrastructure operation know-how acquired by TEPCO HD and Chubu Electric through their electric power businesses and the development and international standardization knowledge accumulated by TEPCO HD through the CHAdeMO Association(3) to expand and enhance the charging network of approximately 21,700 chargers(4) nationwide assumed from NCS, and to provide a highly convenient and reasonably-priced charging environments to households and corporate customers through a cooperative structure made up of the electric power companies, the four automakers, and the Development Bank of Japan. By doing so, e-Mobility Power will promote the popularization of electrified vehicles and contribute to the creation of a carbon neutral society.

(1) NCS was established in May 2014 for the purpose of building a highly convenient charging network service. Its shareholders were Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Development Bank of Japan Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

(2) Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

(3) An association that develops technology and maintains standards for CHAdeMO, the global fast charging standard. The world's leading charger manufacturers are members, and approximately 50 manufacturers have launched CHAdeMO charging devices. As a result, CHAdeMO chargers are installed in about 90 countries worldwide and about 35,600 quick chargers are being used by electr

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

UN: Global COVID-19 Infections Rise For Fourth Consecutive Week, Deaths Level Off

24 March 2021 COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise around the world for a fourth consecutive week, with around 3.3 million new cases reported in the past seven-day period, the UN health agency said on Wednesday. The number of new deaths from the ... More>>


China: Parents Of Missing Uyghur Children Describe Horror Of Family Separation

The exiled families of Uyghur children held in state "orphanages" in the Chinese region of Xinjiang described the torment of being separated in a new piece of Amnesty International research released today... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>

First Person: Fighting For Women's Financial Freedom

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 