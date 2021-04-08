World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

DENSO Has Begun Testing CO2 Circulation Plant At Anjo Electrifica

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Plant captures and recycles CO2, supports DENSO goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035

KARIYA, JAPAN, Apr 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced it has begun testing a CO2 circulation plant at its Anjo Plant's Electrification Innovation Center. The new plant is a demonstration facility designed to capture and recycle CO2, a capability that supports DENSO's larger efforts to eliminate CO2 emissions from its facilities.

DENSO for years has been committed to sustainability. Out of that commitment, it recently implemented growth strategies in its focus areas of "Green" and "Peace of Mind," which are key parts of Reborn 21 - DENSO's internal plan to transition to a leaner and more robust corporate structure while responding flexibly to market changes since last year. In the "Green" domain of this plan, DENSO will accelerate its conventional efforts to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions, or carbon neutrality, by 2035.

To achieve the goal, DENSO will pursue carbon neutrality in three fields: manufacturing, mobility products and energy use.

The CO2 circulation plant,* is designed to capture CO2 primarily generated by the plant and recycle it as an energy source for the facility and other uses. In the process, the plant synthesizes methane, which is made from CO2 emitted by gas-fueled equipment, and hydrogen, which is produced by renewable electricity, and reused as a source of energy.

This demonstration equipment consists of: a dehydrator, which removes moisture contained in the emissions of equipment; a CO2 collector, which takes advantage of DENSO's proprietary technology to purify automotive emissions; a hydrogen generator, which produces hydrogen to be synthesized with captured CO2; and a methanation reactor, which uses CO2 and hydrogen to synthesize methane that is supplied to the equipment.

* The technology used in this project was developed jointly with Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

The CO2 circulation of the demonstration equipment will be applied not only to production facilities of DENSO, but also to manufacturing sites in the world to achieve carbon neutrality.

DENSO will accelerate efforts toward achieving a carbon-neutral society by reducing CO2 emissions from products and plants and capturing and reusing CO2 in the atmosphere.

DENSO supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reference:

Today, DENSO starts releasing videos and articles on its website focusing on the CO2 circulation plant.

Videos on the CO2 cycle plant: https://youtu.be/44NSfxH-bHA

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 