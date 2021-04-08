World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Counter Hate-driven Movements, Guterres Urges, Reflecting On Genocide Against The Tutsi In Rwanda

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: UN News

As the world marks the grim anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, during which Hutu and others who opposed the massacre were also killed, the United Nations Secretary-General called for concerted efforts to defeat hate-driven movements to prevent history from repeating itself.

In a message commemorating the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Secretary-General António Guterres underlined that everyone must “take a hard look at today’s world and ensure that we heed the lessons of 27 years ago”.

More than one million were systematically killed in Rwanda, over the course of just 100 days.

“Today, around the globe, people are threatened by extremist groups determined on boosting their ranks through social polarization and political and cultural manipulation”, Mr. Guterres warned, adding that the while the technology and techniques that extremists use are evolving, the “vile messages and rhetoric remain” the same.

“The dehumanization of communities, misinformation and hate speech are stoking the fires of violence.”

COVID-19 fueling discrimination, polarization

Mr. Guterres underlined the urgency of addressing deepening divides, especially given the COVID-19 crisis, which has profoundly affected the “entire spectrum” of human rights everywhere and further fueled discrimination, social polarization and inequalities “all of which can lead to violence and conflict”.

“We saw what happened in Rwanda in 1994, and we know the horrific consequences when hate is allowed to prevail”, he said, calling on everyone to defend human rights and ensure full respect all members of the society.

“On this solemn Day, let us all commit to building a world guided by human rights and dignity for all”, Mr. Guterres added.

Rwandans ‘rebuilt from the ashes’

The Secretary-General went on to note that having experienced “one of the most painful chapters” in modern human history, the people of Rwanda “rebuilt from the ashes”.

“After suffering unspeakable gender-based violence and discrimination, Rwanda’s women now hold more than 60 per cent of parliamentary seats – making Rwanda a world leader”, he added, noting also Rwandan’s display of the “power” of justice and reconciliation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 