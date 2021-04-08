World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Youth Forum: UN Chief Calls For ‘Tangible Improvements’ In The Face Of Injustice, Poor Governance

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: UN News

Leaders across the world need to “move beyond platitudes” about young people, and deliver a better future for them all, Secretary-General António Guterres told the 10th Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum on Wednesday.

He described the gathering online as “the UN’s foremost platform” for tackling the many pressing challenges facing young people today, including the impacts of COVID-19, which, among other things, have rendered one-in-eight young people – the majority girls - without access to education. One-in-six are without jobs and mental health problems are rising fast.

“In this context, we should not be surprised that both online and in the streets, young people have been expressing their impatience with the pace of change…and their frustration with injustice and poor governance”, Mr. Guterres said, stressing the need to listen to youth to rebuild trust.

Leading the way forward

The UN chief underscored that “tangible improvements” are required in education, employment, environmental protection and digital connectivity – “through a just, inclusive, green and sustainable recovery”.

“The UN’s first-ever system-wide Youth Strategy, Youth2030, is our commitment to strengthen our work with and for young people”, he said, referring to the UN monitoring platform on how it is responding to the needs of youth in the COVID crisis and its work in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Yet more must be done [and] we need you to continue showing the way on critical issues, such as racial justice and gender equality. And we need you help us make peace with nature and forge a transition that takes us beyond fossil fuels into a world of renewable energy and net zero emissions”, he told the participants.

‘Walking the talk’

Author of the latest Youth2030 Progress Report, found here ,UN Youth Envoy Jayathma Wickramanayake, enthusiastically revealed that more than 11,000 young people from all over the world had converged virtually for the Forum, making it the largest gathering of youth at the UN in the Organization’s history.

She underscored it as an opportunity to celebrate their “resilience, drive, creativity, and leadership in building a more sustainable, just, and inclusive world for all, as envisioned in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

It also shines a light on where young people are most often left behind, excluded and marginalized.

“We need to show the generations before us that those of us who are Millennials and Generation Z are walking the talk when it comes to inclusivity and equality”, said Ms. Wickramanayake, urging everyone to “hold decision-makers accountable for their actions” and to advocate for more youth representation where decisions are being made.

At a crossroad

The Youth Envoy pointed out that over 1.8 billion youth face issues “that no other generation has encountered”, including the climate crisis, conflicts and systems of inequality that “pose a threat to young people's lives and futures”.

“We are at an intersection. Despite the hardships of the past year, we have an unprecedented opportunity to recover better together, reimagine the status quo and build a new normal based on values of justice, equality, intersectionality, and sustainability — with young people front and centre”, said Ms. Wickramanayake.

Tasks at hand

ECOSOC President Munir Akram saw the forum as a time to reflect on a decade filled with crises, as well as achievements.

To address the challenges, he outlined the need to defeat the Covid-19 virus by equitably vaccinating “everyone, everywhere”, and maintained that efforts must be made to recover from the pandemic-induced recession and “revive the prospects” of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

He said “economic, social, racial [and] gender inequalities”, were now endemic, saying “we must defeat the rising forces of racism, extremism and fascism”.

“The future belongs to you, the youth”, he added. “We need your energy, your ideals, your boldness, your imagination, your innovation, to build the structure of a peaceful, prosperous and equal world order”.

Passing the mic to youth

Volkan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly said young people had been hit hard: “Youth is not a homogenous group”, he said, imploring each young person to speak up, share their experiences and amplify the voices of “peers who have been silenced”.

“We are passing the mic to you”, said Mr. Bozkir. “But it is your responsibility to pass it along, to the most vulnerable voices” that have not yet reached the UN, to promote the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development during recovery.

Power of youth

“Never doubt your power”, he said, calling young people the “problem-solvers who will find the solutions to the existential challenges humanity will face in the future”.

“You are the defenders of the equal, inalienable and fundamental human rights for all. You are the keepers of peace, the guardians of the [UN] Charter”, he said.

At 1.8 billion strong, the Assembly president upheld that youth would forge a “pathway to 2030 and beyond”, asserting that “we are with you every step of the way”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 