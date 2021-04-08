World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Olympus Opens New Global HQ For Therapeutic Solutions Division And U.S. Medical Business

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

TOKYO, Apr 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation ("Olympus" - Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Yasuo Takeuchi) announced today the opening of a new facility in Westborough, MA, to serve as the global headquarters for its Therapeutic Solutions Division (TSD) and its medical business in the United States.


Olympus has identified TSD as a strategic focus for growth and shifted its global head of TSD from Tokyo to the U.S. to have better access to a key medical industry cluster and generate growth through stronger business opportunities. Since the Transform Olympus initiatives were unveiled in 2019, many U.S.-based executives have been leading TSD growth; Olympus has dramatically expanded the business with acquisitions, as well as through organic growth.

The new 150,000-square-foot facility in Westborough will accommodate both the U.S. TSD employees and those formerly reporting to Image Stream Medical (ISM) facility located in Littleton, MA, with the exception of the manufacturing employees who will remain in Littleton. The facility will serve as one of several R&D hubs for Olympus, while enabling coordinated and agile management processes to support a global medical technology enterprise. At Olympus Westborough, the Olympus Continuum Training and Education Center will offer hands-on learning opportunities led by top medical experts using advanced medical equipment in a wetlab setting, both in person and virtually via the MedPresence telecollaboration platform. For interactions with customers and prospects, the Olympus OR Innovation Center showroom, also outfitted with the MedPresence platform, will provide an immersive environment for in-person or virtual integrated OR demonstrations.

The new Westborough facility will also provide enhanced opportunities for Olympus to build relationships with potential future employees. Olympus will facilitate relationships with potential job candidates, as well as continued partnerships with universities, colleges, and technical schools in the greater Boston area to bring world-class skills and capabilities to the company.

Nacho Abia, Chief Operating Officer of Olympus Corporation, said, "The U.S. market continues to be the largest in the world because of growing demand for minimally invasive treatment and surgery and the need for remote collaboration under COVID-19, so it's natural that we decided to combine all functions in Massachusetts in one place to facilitate agility and collaboration. This agile and globally-connected way of business will enhance our overall business competitiveness."

About Olympus' Medical business

As a leading medical technology company, our Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 