The Executive Centre Launches The "What Is An Office" Campaign

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Apr 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The pandemic has led to the greatest debate of all time - do people even need an office and if so, what do they want? Today, The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, launches the "What Is An Office" campaign, which examines the elements that make up a dynamic, productive workspace.


The campaign consists of a brand video, plus 4 product videos that examines how the workforce views the role of an office and asks the central question, "What Is An Office?" The short films explore how a positive working environment and agile working practices can help business operations, shedding light on the fundamental importance of a multi-purpose office to a company's success.

"The break from office has pushed people to reconsider what they require to create a positive working environment. People are waking up to the fact that an office should be more than four walls around a desk. -- It is a space which fosters collaboration, communication and creativity," said Paul Salnikow, TEC Founder and CEO. "While human interaction proves to be crucial for work and life, people are also keen to enjoy variety in work options, the future of work is shifting from purely remote to a hybrid model. Flexibility is key in future workplace strategies because choice has become an invaluable asset; people want to choose to access workstations, meeting rooms and breakout areas when they need it, and corporations are realising that incorporating a flexible element can also positively impact their bottom line."

TEC has found that the need for more flexible lease terms, robust technological infrastructure and internet connectivity for virtual get-togethers, as well as spacious event venues to host socially distanced conferences, and even on-demand passes to support their remote working teams has dramatically increased in the last year.

A whitepaper report will also be released for free public download on the campaign website that looks into the history and future trends of office development, plus TEC's approach to office design strategy.

What is an office? Your work, your space, your choice.

Visit the campaign website here: https://www.whatisanoffice.executivecentre.com

The videos can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/ykUYq-XGoOA


About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 150+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 markets.

The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space -- they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business needs.

For more information please visit www.executivecentre.com.

