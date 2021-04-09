World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SCCG Management And Shank Marketing Announce Partnership For IGaming And Sports Betting Markets

Friday, 9 April 2021, 5:37 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, Apr 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management and Shank Marketing are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to create a bridge between land-based casino marketing strategies and sports betting, online gambling, and social casino products available in the SCCG Management suite of services.

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, said, "We are committed to working with category leaders that create powerful synergies for our client partners. Shank Marketing will work with our affiliate marketing partners, SEO digital marketing providers and clients to ensure successful product launches and marketing strategies. The mutually beneficial partnership will provide a much-needed bridge between online and offline marketing initiatives. Shank Marketing joins LRI Media Group, Stack Digital, Riviera Sports Marketing, and MediaTroopers as part of this initiative."

Justin Shank, Principal at Shank Marketing, said of the announcement, "We are excited to work with Stephen and the team at SCCG. They?ve been doing great work, and we look forward to a promising partnership."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. Website: https://sccgmanagement.com

About Shank Marketing

Shank Marketing provides operations-driven marketing solutions for tribal and commercial casinos throughout the United States of America. The Shank Marketing team consists of proven casino marketing professionals who understand casino gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The Shank team develops brand and marketing strategies, including social media marketing initiatives, digital advertising programs, social media promotions, local SEO, reputation management, innovative digital marketing approaches, and project management for mobile app and website development. Website: https://shankmarketing.com

Source: Plato Data Intelligence

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 