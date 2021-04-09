World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Inhumane’ Explosive Devices ‘Crush Lives And End Livelihoods’ – UN Chief

Friday, 9 April 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: UN News

The “mere presence” of landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) can “stall development and shatter stability”, the UN chief told the Security Council on Thursday.

“They are left in the path of women walking to work, a family displaced by conflict and seeking safety, children on their way to school. They crush lives and end livelihoods”, Secretary-General António Guterres said at a ministerial-level debate on mine action.

Progress amidst challenges

He highlighted some of the advances made towards demining, saying that between 2018 and 2020, UN funding has made more than 560 square kilometres of land safe, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Cambodia and Colombia, noting that at “10 times the area of Manhattan”, the land freed up could now be used “for infrastructure, agriculture, markets, schools and roads”.

However, amidst the progress, challenges have intensified.

“Conflict has become more urbanized, armed groups are proliferating” and the use of IEDs is increasing, he said, adding that these complicate efforts to respond to the threat, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19 hurdles.

UN mission threat

The Secretary-General outlined three areas for attention, beginning with the relentless threat of explosive ordnances, which endanger those “serving in and protected by our Missions”.

He urged Ambassadors to ensure that all peace operations are able to operate in environments which face high explosive threats, with peacekeepers given the knowledge and equipment to safely deliver on their mandates.

“The evolving nature of explosive devices…requires us to constantly update our situational awareness and adapt our pre-deployment and in-mission training”, said Mr. Guterres, who also appealed to troop and police contributing countries to “invest in training and retaining the necessary expertise in their security services”.

Secondly, the UN chief highlighted that mine action advances and underpins durable solutions to conflict, calling it “an essential first step towards peace and stability”.

He explained that deminers are often the first to enter villages after ceasefires, clearing schools and hospitals, allowing for critical repairs to infrastructure, enabling displaced people to safely return and supporting “political and peace processes”, and urged the Council to “further integrate mine action into relevant resolutions, reporting and sanctions regimes”.

Strengthen political will

Third, he called for “increased political will and cooperation” by Member States themselves.

“Mine action means working on prevention, to end the threat at its source…[and] attending to the rights and needs of survivors who have been maimed by these horrendous implements of warfare”, he said.

In closing, the Secretary-General said that as explosive devices “represent the worst of humanity, efforts to eradicate them “reflect humanity at its best”, and asked the Council to “commit to intensify our words to rid the world of these inhumane threats”.

‘Clear and present danger'

UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh, told the Council that mine action is not a topic of the past but presents “a clear and present danger”.

“Less than a month ago, an ammunition depot explosion in Equatorial Guinea killed almost 100, injured 600 and left thousands homeless”, she said, adding that in 2020, explosive weapons were responsible for 19,000 deaths and injuries, with civilians accounting for 59 per cent of the casualties.

Looking at the issue “beyond square meters clear”, Ms. Yeoh linked mine action to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting that UNDP’s long-term development impact on mine action includes job creation, tourism and utilizing released land for agricultural purposes.

Legacy of war

Women deminers and risk educators have confounded stereotypes to keep their communities safe, said Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh, Provincial Programme Manager and Manager of the all-women demining team in Viet Nam, RENEW, adding that demining is no longer seen as “men's work.”

Having led her team in mine clearance and decontamination, she spoke of the large number of IEDs left over from the war and underscored the need to grow a national demining capacity as well as develop skills in mine action.

Meanwhile, UN Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards, Daniel Craig, said that removing IEDs “improves stability at local, national and regional levels.

“People can live without the fear that their next step may be their last”, he added.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>

SDG: Global Festival Of Action, Over 20,000 Gather Calling For Change

Over 20,000 gather at the SDG Global Festival of Action, calling for transformative change to turn things around for people and the planet... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 