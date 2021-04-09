World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Moonstake Partners With Sylo To Bring Their Staking Ecosystem To The Sylo Smart Wallet

Friday, 9 April 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Apr 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is proud to announce the beginning of a strategic partnership with Sylo, a decentralised software development firm and the creators of the Sylo Network and Sylo Smart Wallet.

Through this collaboration, Moonstake will connect Sylo with their robust API/SDK solution, thereby enabling staking functionalities in the Sylo Smart Wallet and allowing Sylo users to earn passive income from their idle crypto assets. Additionally, Moonstake and Sylo will also collaborate to spread awareness about blockchain and decentralised technologies through joint marketing initiatives.

This partnership is exciting for Sylo as it will see their over 400,000 users across more than 80 countries gain access to staking functionalities powered by Moonstake from within their flagship app, the Sylo Smart Wallet.

Founded in 2010, Sylo is committed to decentralisation and has created an ecosystem consisting of digital consumer wallet software, applications, infrastructure and developer tools in order to usher in a decentralised future worth looking forward to.

A unique wallet app that combines digital asset management with decentralised communication, the Sylo Smart Wallet is a savvy decentralised e-wallet that enables users to purchase, store, track, send, and receive crypto assets, explore the world of Ethereum dApps by means of a Web3 Browser, pay with cryptocurrency in the real world, and provides secure communicate with friends and family by chat or audio/video call.

Born over a year ago with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia, since its inception Moonstake has developed highly user-friendly wallets for both Web and Mobile (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operational launch in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach USD 800 Million in staked assets over just six months. Within a year of its founding, Moonstake became ranked in the top 10 of the world's premier staking service providers and it continues to strongly expand its business.

Mitsuru Tezuka, the Founder of Moonstake, says of the partnership: "The Sylo Smart Wallet is an interesting e-wallet that combines the functionality of a flexible digital asset management tool and a secure instant messaging app. We are happy to help proper crypto projects like Sylo enable staking in their wallet so that users can have more ways to earn with crypto. With a wide selection of PoS coins and attractive yield rates from our high-quality staking pools, we are confident that users will be pleased with their staking experience on Sylo powered by Moonstake."

Dorian Johannink, Co-Founder and Business Director of Sylo, says: "We're pleased to offer our community of global users yet another way to access the benefits of crypto. As always, our user flow has been designed with simplicity in mind and staking via Moonstake in the Sylo Smart Wallet will make earning from digital assets simple enough for people everywhere."

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Centrality support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Sylo

Sylo is a New Zealand-based software development house founded in 2010. Committed to decentralisation, they are the core developers of the Sylo Network, the Sylo Protocol and the Sylo Smart Wallet. A next-gen app, the Sylo Smart Wallet sleekly combines a digital asset wallet with a decentralised private messenger. The app allows users to request and receive payments in chat, purchase, store and interact with digital assets such as BTC, ETH, XTZ, or any ERC-20 compatible token like SYLO, in a non-custodial wallet, utilise a Web3 Ethereum dApp browser, and pay using cryptocurrency in the real world. For further announcements, follow Sylo on Twitter, Medium or visit www.sylo.io.

Download the Sylo Smart Wallet from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

- Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.sylo.dapp

- Apple App stores

https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1452964749

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 