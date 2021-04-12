World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IPMSDL & KAIROS To Host Women Resisting Extractivism Film Club Session 3

Monday, 12 April 2021, 5:21 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

International IPMSDL joins KAIROS’ MERE Hub Women Resisting Extractivism Film Club Session 3!

This Monday, April 12th at 8:00pm EDT (8:00am Tuesday, April 13 Philippine Time) for the virtual screening of “Ground Zero” and TFIP's “Imaset” focusing on the struggle of indigenous Dumagat in the Philippines against the Kaliwa, Kanan and Laiban Dam.

REGISTER NOW! https://secure.kairoscanada.org/civicrm/event/register?id=228&reset=1

The virtual screening session will also feature special guests from the indigenous Dumagat communities and women leaders active in the campaign for women’s and indigenous rights.

This third session will be opened by Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of IPMSDL. Beverly Longid was part of the KAIROS delegation to the International Gathering of Women Resisting Extractivism in Montreal in 2018.

Learn more about KAIROS’ Women Resisting Extractivism Film Club here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


Global Development: Responding To COVID-19 Pandemic, Young People Advocate For Bold Solutions

From climate action to addressing inequalities and building peace, youth leaders scale up efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 7 to 8 April 2021 Follow on UN Web TV Youth leaders, activists and youth-led organizations around the world ... More>>

SDG Action Awards: Winners Announced

Mobilizing, inspiring, and connecting individuals around the globe to #TurnItAround for people and planet Bonn, Germany, 25 March - The 2020 SDG Action Awards Ceremony, which took place on 25 March as a part of the fifth SDG Global Festival of Action ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 