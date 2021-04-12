IPMSDL & KAIROS To Host Women Resisting Extractivism Film Club Session 3

International IPMSDL joins KAIROS’ MERE Hub Women Resisting Extractivism Film Club Session 3!

This Monday, April 12th at 8:00pm EDT (8:00am Tuesday, April 13 Philippine Time) for the virtual screening of “Ground Zero” and TFIP's “Imaset” focusing on the struggle of indigenous Dumagat in the Philippines against the Kaliwa, Kanan and Laiban Dam.

REGISTER NOW! https://secure.kairoscanada.org/civicrm/event/register?id=228&reset=1

The virtual screening session will also feature special guests from the indigenous Dumagat communities and women leaders active in the campaign for women’s and indigenous rights.

This third session will be opened by Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of IPMSDL. Beverly Longid was part of the KAIROS delegation to the International Gathering of Women Resisting Extractivism in Montreal in 2018.

Learn more about KAIROS’ Women Resisting Extractivism Film Club here.

