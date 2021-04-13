World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Malaita Farmers Supported With Essential Agricultural Tools & Materials

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

More than 40 farmers in Malaita province has received boosting assistance of agricultural tools and materials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) under its Sustainable Economic Growth and Export Strengthening (SEGES) programme last month 25th March 2021.

These are projects that farmers applied for in 2020 under MAL SEGES programme, a Medium Term Development Programme (MTDP) of the ministry (MAL) which is being implemented from 2020 to 2024.

“Project recipients (farmers) were really happy and acknowledged MAL for the support.

“Coconut farmers at Baunani Land Purchase Cooperative (LPC) in West Kwaio, upon receiving their coconut tools and materials, expressed gratitude and appreciation to MAL saying they will definitely use the assistance to speed up the completion of a dryer so that they could start producing copra and buying of green coconut fruits from farmers around and start using the dryer to dry coconut,” Chief Field Officer of MAL and Coordinator for Cash Crop – Provinces, Roy Timothy said.

He said the support is to guarantee farmers enhance productivity and improved their revenue earnings.

“For Malaita alone, 16 coconut farmers, 15 cocoa and 10 kava farmers were assisted with farming tools and materials as funded under the SEGES programme,”Mr. Timothy stated.

He said the farmers are chosen from the four regions of Malaita province adding due to limited funds, the ministry not able to support all farmers.

Donated items for coconut farmers include; Axes, Bush Knives, Straight spades, Yam spades, Sharpening files, Shade clothes and wheelbarrows. For cocoa farmers, they received pruning shears, loppers, pruning saws, pole pruners, ladders, chainsaws and shade clothes while Kava farmers supported with garden hoes, garden forks, secateurs, shade clothes, buckets, loppers, washing brush, nettings and wheelbarrows.

The four main objectives of the programme (SEGES) is to;

  • Make sure farmers, associations, producers, buyers and exporters are empowered to increase productivity and to increase revenue earnings.
  • Enhanced copra productivity through rehabilitation and support to CRB activities
  • Enhance Cocoa Productivity through Rehabilitation and Genetic improvements
  • Support Kava developments to increase productivity in all the Provinces

Central Province and Isabel are on the next distribution list that soon to be carried out by MAL in due course.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>

Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 