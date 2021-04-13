World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Great Lakes Region ‘on The Right Track’ To Tackling Political And Other Challenges

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: UN News

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries in Africa’s Great Lakes region are “on the right track”, with leaders pushing forward on political, security and economic cooperation, UN Special Envoy Huang Xia told the Security Council on Monday.

Governments and people across the 13 nations continue to show resilience and determination in the face of the global crisis, he said, while congratulating those which have begun vaccinations through the global solidarity initiative, COVAX.

“These vaccination campaigns have so far allowed for just over a million doses to be administered in the region”, said Mr. Huang, who briefed in French. He urged ambassadors to continue their mobilization “in order to foster more equitable and affordable access to the vaccine, including in areas affected by armed conflict”.

‘Encouraging gestures’

Nearly two million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Great Lakes Region since the pandemic began, and more than 60,000 people have died. Women have been disproportionately affected by the impacts.

Amidst this difficult context, leaders have continued their engagement in line with a 2013 framework on peace, security and cooperation. The UN, the African Union, regional bloc SADC, as well as the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), an intergovernmental body, are the guarantors of the agreement.

On the political front, Mr. Huang spoke of efforts towards promoting better relations between Rwanda and Uganda, and pointed to recent “encouraging gestures” between Burundi and Rwanda.

The UN Envoy also underlined his commitment to action to find a lasting solution to the continued problem of armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). A regional group that brings together civilian and military experts should be holding its first meeting in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 has only exacerbated the violence, he said, which has hindered development. He welcomed recent verdicts against the heads of armed groups, handed down by national courts in the DRC and by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Meanwhile, elections in some countries were marred by violence, but Mr. Huang told the Council this problem can be resolved through stepping up work on prevention.

“The region seems to be resolutely committed and on the right track to tackle these security, political and economic challenges that are before it”, he said, though adding that the international community’s “tireless support” will still be needed.

UN action plan

Mr Huang updated ambassadors on the UN’s strategy for the region, which was presented to the Council last December and covers peace consolidation, conflict prevention and conflict resolution.

The strategy seeks to leverage the activities of UN entities working there to better assist countries on the path to peace, security and sustainable development.

The UN, together with national authorities, experts, and civil society organizations, will soon draw up a related action plan to identify priorities.

Mr Huang added that his Office will also focus on additional priority issues. These range from supporting political dialogue already underway and co-organizing a high-level workshop on fighting the illegal exploitation of natural resources, a root cause of instability.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

COVID-19 Origins Report Inconclusive: We Must ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – WHO Chief

The report from a team of international scientists assembled by the World Health Organization (WHO) to examine how COVID-19 first spread to humans was published on Tuesday, and was described by the UN health agency’s chief as a welcome start, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>

Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 