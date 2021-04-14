World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Kiwi Team’s Finalised Prototype Unveiled For The International Lexus Design Award 2021

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 5:28 am
Press Release: Lexus New Zealand

APRIL 13, 2021

Lexus today unveiled the refined prototypes of the six finalists of the Lexus Design Award 2021 global competition, including the Kiwi team ‘Heartfelt’ composed of two AUT students.

Jessica Vea and Gayle Lee – the young, local designers behind the nominated concept Heartfelt – have been chosen from an international pool of 2,079 submissions from 66 countries for their creative, relevant and empathetic design concept. At a time when physical human connection is at a historical low, Heartfelt is a product designed to strengthen relational bonds and decrease feelings of loneliness amongst people in self-isolation.

Andrew Davis, General Manager of Lexus New Zealand, says to have a New Zealand team nominated as a finalist in the global Lexus Design Award competition is a huge feat and is testament to the high levels of innovation and design talent that exists amongst Kiwi youth.

Heartfelt has tapped into a global climate of loneliness to offer an imaginative, original solution. Lexus New Zealand are thrilled to have supported Jessica Vea and Gayle Lee throughout their time in the localised Lexus Design Award paper and is excited to see their work now being recognised on a global stage,” he says.

Developed from the idea of a virtual hug, Heartfelt is a product with two individual parts, each designed to be kept by separate people. The small, heart-shaped device acts as a means of wordless communication betwen two individuals, with the ability to warm up when both are being held at the same time.

The Lexus Design Award is an international competition recognised for nurturing the next generation of creatives. Finalists have been chosen using Lexus’ three key design principles, Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate, as judging criteria and mentored by Joe Doucet, Sabine Marcelis, Mariam Kamara, and Sputniko, who helped bring each proposal to fruition with the intent of leading to a Better Tomorrow.

Mentorship is a uniquely attractive core element of the Lexus Design Award. Six finalists are given a once-in-a-lifetime experience of being mentored by world class creators, who provide diverse perspectives and help finalists refine their ideas into an even more innovative proposal within the limited three-month period.

Mentor Mariam Kamara said, “I'm impressed by the amount of work the finalists have been able to do in such a short time. They have really taken the advice and feedback we have given them in their stride and showed a lot of passion and dedication into pushing their ideas to be all that they can be. It is obvious they care about the effect and impact their works can have, and it definitely comes across. The deep level of compassion they all show is absolutely commendable. I'm really staggered by everything they've been able to achieve.”

The six finalists will present their final proposals to a jury of renowned design leaders: Paola Antonelli, Dong Gong, Greg Lynn and Simon Humphries. One Grand Prix winning design will be announced on April 27th, marking the climax of this edition of the Lexus Design Award.


LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2021 FINALISTS

  • Heartfelt by Gayle Lee and Jessica Vea (New Zealand & Tonga, based in New Zealand)
    • A device that reimagines what being ‘present’ means in an isolated world.
  • CY-BO by Kenji Abe (Japan)
    • Sustainable, reusable packaging material that can be assembled like cells.
  • InTempo by Alina Holovatiuk (Ukraine)
    • Phone cover and app that may help distract from stressful situations by novel usage of rhythm and music.
  • KnitX by Irmandy Wicaksono (Indonesia, based in USA)
    • Digital 3-D knitting of electronic textiles for immersive multi-modal gestural, auditory, and tactile material interaction.
  • Portable Solar Distiller by Henry Glogau (Dual New Zealand & Austria, based in Denmark)
    • A portable and low-tech Solar Distiller, which merges water production with community architecture.
  • Terracotta Valley Wind by Intsui Design (China, based in Japan)
    • A terracotta evaporative cooling system for subway stations utilising train-induced wind to function.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lexus New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Myanmar: Stop ‘Widespread Violence’ Against Children, UN Officials Urge

Senior United Nations officials on Thursday strongly condemned the ongoing violence by Myanmar’s security forces against civilians, including children, as the members of the Security Council expressed alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>

Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 