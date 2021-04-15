World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Moonstake Collaboration Webinar With Strategic Partner, Orbs On April 21st

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 5:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake and our strategic partner, Orbs blockchain, will hold a joint webinar on 21st of Apr at 7PM in Singapore time. We will discuss the future collaboration of Moonstake as a Guardian (validator) of ORBS and Blockchain Applications for Businesses and Finance. This webinar will be useful for those who want to learn more about Orbs and the applications of blockchain and staking for businesses. ORBS staking will be made available on Moonstake Wallet in the coming week. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras and Centrality, ORBS becomes the 11th available staking coin on Moonstake.

Orbs offers the winning blockchain stack, providing the perfect mix of performance, cost, security and ease of use, while harnessing the power of community, decentralization and distribution. By entering into a strategic partnership with Moonstake, the two companies are working to accelerate global awareness and adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies in the field of finance together.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A, so please feel free to ask any questions you may have.

About this webinar

TOPIC: The Applications of Blockchain for Businesses

DATE & TIME: 21st of Apr, 7PM-8PM in Singapore time (GMT+8)

* In the 1st 30 minutes, both English and Japanese are available. The 2nd 30 minutes will be a Q & A session in Japanese only. Both parties will conduct webinars in the other languages in the near future.

SPEAKERS:

Shogo Ishida, Senior Advisor of Moonstake

Ran Hammer, General Counsel of Orbs

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- Please explain Orbs and its unique proposition

- How will Moonstake and Orbs collaboration help to enhance the Orbs ecosystem?

- What are the benefits Orbs' global community can expect from this partnership?

- Why do you think blockchain is important for businesses and how can Moonstake and Obrs contribute to the future of Banking and Finance Industry?

- Moonstake started staking support for ORBS as a Guardian (Validator) of Orbs network, and how else will the two ecosystems collaborate?

- What are some of the prospected milestones coming up in 2021?

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XDBI19ILQcmfABDdm6xOcA

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Orbs

Orbs is a free, open-source, public blockchain infrastructure. Combining scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with a top-grade developer experience, online IDE and smart contracts in familiar languages, Orbs provide developers the perfect mix of performance, cost, security and ease of use. The Orbs protocol is decentralized and executed by a public network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. The Orbs protocol relies on the ORBS token used for the settlement of fees related to app execution and provides the system of incentives used to elect elect validators in a secure and decentralized manner.

Founded in 2017, Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people out of its offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, London, UK, Singapore, and Seoul, South Korea. Orbs was named Gartner's "Cool Vendor in Blockchain Technology" for 2018.

https://www.orbs.com/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>

Department Of Global Communications: UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Message For World Health Day 2021

5 APRIL 2021 As COVID-19 Reveals Immoral Inequities in Health System, Secretary-General Observance Message Calls for Applying Policies, Assigning Resources to Ensure Everyone Thrives Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 