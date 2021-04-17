World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COVID-19 Prevention Medical Equipment Handed To Nauru

Saturday, 17 April 2021, 1:08 pm
Press Release: UNDP Fiji

The personal protective equipment (PPE) were handed over to H.E. Michael Aroi, Nauru High Commissioner (left) in Nadi, Fiji today. (Photo: Imran Khan, UNDP) The consignments were carried by Nauru Airlines and departed Nadi International Airport to Nauru today. (Photo: Imran Khan, UNDP)

Nadi, Fiji – The Nauru Government has received medical equipment and supplies crucial for its COVID-19 prevention and response. This was made possible through an initiative to support Nauru’s strategic response to COVID-19, that is funded by the India-UN Development Fund, UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), Multi-Country Western Pacific Integrated HIV & TB Programme Funded by the Global Fund and UN Development Programme (UNDP).

The personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields, goggles, gloves, gowns and masks; worth US$84,178 were handed over and departed Nadi International Airport for Nauru today.

H.E. Michael Aroi, Nauru High Commissioner said, “I am thankful for the provision of PPE which are very crucial items for our medical staff to conduct their tasks safely and efficiently. We have received COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX Facility and now with PPE, we will strengthen our strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Acting High Commissioner of India, Mr. Saifullah Khan said that the grant of one million dollars under the India-UN Development Fund will strengthen Nauru’s strategic response and preparedness to the pandemic. This is in addition to the 10,000 doses of the India-made Covishield (AstraZeneca) vaccines gifted by the Government of India. It reached Nauru on Thursday 8 April 2021 and will enable Nauru to roll out its vaccine programme from Monday 19 April 2021.

The COVID-19 response support project for Nauru is implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Nauru Ministry of Health, with technical assistance provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Akeem Ali, Acting Director of Pacific Technical Support and the acting WHO Representative to the South Pacific said, “Nauru has been working tirelessly to prepare for COVID-19 which includes looking at the health system as a whole and addressing gaps to ensure the country is resilient. The provision of these medical equipment is a part of this effort. We are glad to see that Nauru’s medical teams are now better equipped and better trained, and WHO is very glad to be working with Nauru throughout the process.”

Levan Bouadze, Resident Representative, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji said, “We are pleased to be part of this initiative which enables Nauru to strengthen its health sector to respond to challenges associated with COVID-19. I would like to thank the government of India for its generous support to this project and WHO, our partner in implementation, for excellent cooperation in this great example of south-south cooperation.”

The support programme commenced in July 2020 to strengthen health sector by providing medical equipment and supplies in preparation for COVID-19 scenario. It also supports Nauru to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages (Sustainable Development Goal 3).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UNDP Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Samoa’s Stunning Election Result: On The Verge Of A New Ruling Party For The First Time In 40 Years

Tamasailau Suaalii Sauni , University of Auckland and Patricia A. O'Brien , Georgetown University Samoan politics is on a knife edge. After the country voted in general elections on April 9, counting so far has resulted in a dead heat between the two ... More>>

Timor-Leste: UN Agencies Support Response In Wake Of Deadly Floods

United Nations agencies in Timor-Leste are supporting response efforts, as floods and landslides left widespread damage across the country, including in the capital, Dili. According to media reports, at least 21 people died in the country and many ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

UN: Growing Calls For Revamping Development Financing To Ensure Sustainable Global Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic

Forum to highlight new initiatives to tackle inequalities exacerbated by pandemic With many economies reeling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments ... More>>

How Can We Vaccinate The World? Five Challenges Facing The UN-Backed COVAX Programme

The aim of the UN-backed COVAX scheme is to get two billion vaccine doses into the arms of around a quarter of the population of poorer countries by the end of 2021. What are the main challenges that need to be overcome, if this historic global effort ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 