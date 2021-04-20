World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Myanmar: National Unity Government Must Be Recognised

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC has welcomed the formation of a national unity government in Myanmar and called for it to be formally recognised by the United Nations, governments and inter-governmental bodies as the legitimate government of Myanmar.

The government is composed of parliamentarians elected in November 2020, representatives of the ethnic nationalities, academics and others with specialist expertise.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “This is the legitimate government of Myanmar reflecting the will of the people as expressed in the November elections. The international trade union movement recognises its legitimacy and so should the entire international community.

“The military junta, which is continuing its murderous campaign against the people of Myanmar, should be completely isolated. Governments should have nothing to do with it and all businesses must sever any economic ties they have with the military.

“Failure to do so means direct complicity in mass murder of people who yearn for democracy and freedom from violent oppression.”

The government includes U Win Myint as President, Aung San Suu Kyi as State Counsellor and Mahn Win Khaing Than as Prime Minister.

