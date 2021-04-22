Tesla Delivered A Record 185K Vehicles In Q1 2021

Tesla delivered and produced a record number of vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. According to data presented by Tradingplatforms.com, Tesla delivered an estimated 184,800 vehicles in Q1 2021.

Tesla Sets Company Records for Deliveries and Production in Q1 2021

On the back of a strong second half of 2020, Tesla continued its strong performance into the new year. The American electric vehicle(EV) company set a company record by delivering 184,800 vehicles to its customers in the first quarter of 2021. The figure is close to a 109% YoY increase from 2019’s Q1 figures and the largest quarterly deliveries recorded by Tesla.

Tesla also produced a record amount of vehicles in Q1 2021 with 180,338. Production only rose by .3% QoQ but increased by a staggering 76% YoY.

Sales of Tesla vehicles were primarily driven by two new models, the Model 3 and the Model Y which saw sales increase significantly. Combined the two new models accounted for 182,780 deliveries in Q1 2021, a 13% QoQ increase. As a result, Tesla’s Model 3 was ranked as the best-selling plug-in EV globally in 2020, with worldwide unit sales reaching an estimated 365,000 units in 2020

In contrast, deliveries for Tesla’s older models, the Model S and the Model X fell dramatically in the first quarter of 2021. Combined deliveries of the older models decreased by 89% QoQ to just 2020 units in Q1 2021.

Rex Pascual, editor at TradingPlatforms added;

“Tesla’s strong performance in the second half of 2020 serves as a great foundation for an even more successful 2021. In the last few years, Tesla has established itself as a market leader in rich EV markets such as the USA and China and is poised for a bright future as EV becomes even more mainstream globally in the coming years.”

