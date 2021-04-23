Interview With Our Strategic Partner TZ Ventures For Tezos On Moonstake's First Anniversary

SINGAPORE, Apr 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This April, Moonstake celebrates our first anniversary and in this article, we're interviewing one of our strategic partners, TZ Ventures from South Korea, with whom we've been working since September 2020 to accelerate industry adoption of staking within Tezos' ecosystem. Representing TZ Ventures is Jaywon Lee, Director of TZ Ventures, who is also the author of a best-selling IT book in Korea titled, "Path to becoming a blockchain company".

TZ Ventures incubates early stage blockchain startups based on Tezos. They provide support to projects building on Tezos and venturing into equity financing. They mainly incubate projects on Tezos and aim to build real business use cases of blockchain technology. They run a regular program that assists startups with technical support, mentoring, marketing, partnerships, fund-raising and more. Tezos (XTZ) is one of the 11 market-demanded PoS coins currently supported by Moonstake alongside Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality and most recently, Orbs.

Here is the full transcript of the interview.

1. Moonstake is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. In 1 year, Moonstake has reached $900 million in total staked assets and rank #8 among global staking service providers. As a partner, what do you think about Moonstake and its achievements as a staking provider?

Congratulations. This is amazing progress! I think the key to your success is your continual commitment to being reliable/trustworthy and pursuing the highest technology.

2. What is your project about and what is its current focus?

Tezos is an advanced blockchain protocol that can avoid buggy codes. For more info, please refer to: https://tezos.com/. TZ Ventures incubates projects that build on Tezos. We assist projects with technical support, mentorships and funding introductions. TZ Ventures is especially interested in assisting DeFi, NFT and entertainment/gaming projects this year. For more info: www.tz.ventures.

3. Why did you decide to partner with Moonstake?

We are always in search of reliable and tech-savvy stakers (in Tezos terms, bakers). Moonstake satisfies both criteria. Last and this year, in particular, we witnessed a dynamic growth of DeFi and how it breathed life back to crypto. Moonstake was at the forefront of dealing with this change and was adept in making DeFi and staking exist in harmony.

4. Which areas of collaboration are you working on?

We collaborate in all fields: Staking, DeFi, R&D, meet-ups, marketing, and etc. We are always open to giving and receiving advice and technical support. We serve as "mutual mentors" for our respective organizations since no one is an expert in all blockchain fields.

5. How do you see the synergy between your project and Moonstake in the future?

Moonstake is a great partner that is sensitive to change. In this dynamic crypto environment, synergies are sure to arise when we can better prepare for the future together.

Moonstake is honored to partner with leading projects and institutions like TZ Ventures at the forefront of driving global adoption of blockchain technology. We're working non-stop to expand our service offering for both staking and from now on, DeFi, as well as strengthen our partnership network to continue to deliver great value to both users and businesses worldwide. We would like to thank all of our partners for joining us on our quest to accelerate global adoption of staking and look forward to closer collaboration with TZ Ventures in the future to further promote adoption of XTZ staking.

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 900 Million.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About TZ Ventures

TZ Ventures incubates early stage blockchain startups on Tezos. They provide support to projects building on Tezos and venturing into equity financing in Southeast Asia. They mainly incubate projects on Tezos and aim to build real business use cases of blockchain technology. They run a regular program that assists startups with technical support, mentoring, marketing, partnerships, fund-raising and more.

https://www.tz.ventures/

