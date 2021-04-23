Statement By UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa On The Leaders Summit On Climate Change

22 April 2021 - The global climate change emergency is a clear, present and growing danger to all people on this planet. It recognizes no borders and while nations may be impacted differently, none are immune. This is a time for leadership, courage and solidarity by global leaders; a time they must make the tough decisions necessary to finally fulfill the promises of the Paris Agreement and move the world away from disaster and towards an unprecedented era of growth, prosperity and hope for all.

This Summit, hosted by U.S. President Biden, which brought together more than 40 nations representing 80 per cent of global emissions, is an encouraging and positive step in the right direction. We congratulate the commitments shown by several nations at the summit and I urge all nations to carry forth this leadership and momentum to the crucial COP26 negotiations scheduled for this November in Glasgow.

