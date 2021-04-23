World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Voices: Digital Audio Advertising - The Marketer’s New Superpower

Friday, 23 April 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: Voices

Voices, the world's leading marketplace for remote voice-over production and services, is extending its leadership in sonic branding with strong partnerships in programmatic advertising for the creation and delivery of booming digital audio advertising opportunities.

David Ciccarelli, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Voices, says, “Marketers have saturated the eyes and are moving on to the ears. Widespread screen fatigue and brands' search for whitespace in the marketing landscape are two reasons why marketers are turning to sonic identities and delivery via audio ads.”

The digital audio advertising space is set to grow 23.5% in 2021, according to Statista. Audio ads enable brands to connect with targeted audiences and accelerate their sonic branding tactics. To leverage the extraordinary power of sonic branding, audio display ads have become a growing trend.

“The narrative power of voices added to traditional display advertising creates moments of auditory humanity—and that is something we long for in a social distant and increasingly remote world,” Ciccarelli says.

Information recall, as well as engagement and click-through rates, improve with human voice, the market researchers at Voices analyzed.

Voices enables brands of any size to fulfill their audio advertising voice needs and create sonic signatures with over 500,000 voice actors speaking over 100 languages, including a wide variety of accents and dialects.

Voices recently partnered with programmatic advertising platform StackAdapt to help advertisers create audio advertising assets that can be used in their StackAdapt programmatic audio campaigns.

“Having great creative assets is critical to having a successful ad campaign, and partnering with Voices gives our clients a trusted platform to create world-class audio ads,” says Vitaly Pecherskiy, Co-founder and COO at StackAdapt. “And leveraging those audio ads on a platform like StackAdapt gives marketers an edge over the competition to reach their target audience in an impactful way—so needless to say, we are very excited to collaborate and explore the programmatic audio channel together.”

“The most popular distribution platforms for audio advertising have been natural voice-first channels such as YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, and podcasts. The new programmatic audio advertising platforms now amplify visual display ads with the power of voice—and with a high, measurable success rate,” concludes Ciccarelli.

More at voices.com

