TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2021 | The Exhibition Will Open From May 22th To November 21st

The European Cultural Centre presents the fifth edition of the extensive biennial architecture exhibition with the title TIME SPACE EXISTENCE. The exhibition will open in parallel with Biennale Architettura on May 22nd, 2021, and it will run until November 21st, 2021 at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Giardini della Marinaressa, with press previews and opening events in each location on May 20th and 21st.

An international group of 212 architects, artists, academics, and creative professionals from over 51 countries are invited to investigate our relationship with space and time, re-envisioning new ways of living and rethinking architecture through a larger lens. The exhibits range from conceptual works, models, videos, drawings, sculptures, photographs to site specific installations.

Reflecting on the issues of our time, participants asked themselves what they can do to improve the quality of our life sustainably, with climate change, migration, water, and rapid urbanization, being the major challenges. This year’s edition features projects that focus on water urbanism, green and resilient cities, development of new and natural materials, construction systems and methods.

Some exhibits draw attention to the role of architecture in raising people’s awareness of others’ living conditions and access to resources, by focusing on solutions for displaced communities, discriminated groups and minorities.

Moreover, the Covid-19 crisis highlights the urgent need of a holistic approach for rethinking and redesigning our relationship with our surroundings, with each other and with all living organisms.

Practitioners are forced to reconsider public and private space and develop new products for our wellbeing. Experimental proposals suggest new ways of living and invite us to reflect upon our existence that is re-defined by a contemporary perception of time and interaction in both virtual and physical spaces.

Although the present sets unprecedented challenges, architects, artists and designers are proposing alternatives which infuse optimism and motivate the future generations. By bringing together stories and voices from all corners of the world, and making them accessible to the wider public, TIME SPACE EXISTENCE hopes to be a place for reflections and a source of inspiration for change.

