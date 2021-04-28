World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2021 | The Exhibition Will Open From May 22th To November 21st

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: European Cultural Centre

The European Cultural Centre presents the fifth edition of the extensive biennial architecture exhibition with the title TIME SPACE EXISTENCE. The exhibition will open in parallel with Biennale Architettura on May 22nd, 2021, and it will run until November 21st, 2021 at Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Giardini della Marinaressa, with press previews and opening events in each location on May 20th and 21st.

TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2021

An international group of 212 architects, artists, academics, and creative professionals from over 51 countries are invited to investigate our relationship with space and time, re-envisioning new ways of living and rethinking architecture through a larger lens. The exhibits range from conceptual works, models, videos, drawings, sculptures, photographs to site specific installations.

Reflecting on the issues of our time, participants asked themselves what they can do to improve the quality of our life sustainably, with climate change, migration, water, and rapid urbanization, being the major challenges. This year’s edition features projects that focus on water urbanism, green and resilient cities, development of new and natural materials, construction systems and methods.

Some exhibits draw attention to the role of architecture in raising people’s awareness of others’ living conditions and access to resources, by focusing on solutions for displaced communities, discriminated groups and minorities. 

Moreover, the Covid-19 crisis highlights the urgent need of a holistic approach for rethinking and redesigning our relationship with our surroundings, with each other and with all living organisms. 

Practitioners are forced to reconsider public and private space and develop new products for our wellbeing. Experimental proposals suggest new ways of living and invite us to reflect upon our existence that is re-defined by a contemporary perception of time and interaction in both virtual and physical spaces. 

Although the present sets unprecedented challenges, architects, artists and designers are proposing alternatives which infuse optimism and motivate the future generations. By bringing together stories and voices from all corners of the world, and making them accessible to the wider public, TIME SPACE EXISTENCE hopes to be a place for reflections and a source of inspiration for change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from European Cultural Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

ITUC: Military Spending Rises To US$2 Trillion As Urgent Needs Remain Unmet

New figures on military expenditure from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveal an increase in military spending of 2.6% worldwide last year, to a total of US$ 1,981 billion. Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: ... More>>

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>

UN Chief: World On The Verge Of Climate ‘Abyss’, As Temperature Rise Continues

The Earth’s temperature continues to rise unabated, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions. According to the World Meteorological Organization’s ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 