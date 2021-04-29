World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

India’s Second Wave Shows The Global Fight Against COVID-19 Is Far From Won

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: World Vision

As India’s COVID-19 daily infection rates reach devastating levels, international aid agency World Vision has warned that the world is nowhere near defeating this virus and some nations are yet to face their worst days.

Andrew Morley, World Vision International President and CEO, said: “I’m truly heartbroken by the devastating wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping India, and its impact on millions of children in particular. We will continue doing everything in our power to support the most vulnerable. This includes working to combat scepticism about vaccines, and pressing for fair and equitable vaccine distribution.”

World Vision has already reached 4.8 million people in India with aid targeted to help the poorest cope with the economic impacts of earlier lockdowns and COVID-19 prevention efforts. The agency is now warning that an explosion of COVID-19 risks spreading out from hotspots, like Delhi where hospitals have been overwhelmed and run short of oxygen, into poorer populous states where health services are weaker. Hesitancy, misinformation, and an expected vaccine shortage are also affecting vaccine roll-out efforts.

World Vision India’s national director, Madhav Bellamkonda, said: "The recent spike in COVID-19 cases confirms that India is going through one of the toughest phases in the crisis. It is imperative that people follow government advice and the prevention and vaccine advocacy messages that World Vision India has been sharing in order to reduce transmission. But the reality of crowded cities, mobility of people not following government mandated precautions, and the emergence of new strains has made the control efforts harder.”

World Vision is redoubling efforts to support hospitals, health centres, and communities with personal protective equipment, surgical masks, sanitiser, and continued support for vulnerable families with cash and voucher assistance to ensure they can access food during shutdowns.

The NGO also warns that the pandemic that continues to intensify worldwide. Globally, cases have now increased for the ninth straight week, with Asia and the Western Pacific are seeing the largest rise. There were almost as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic. World Vision is closely monitoring countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, Syria, and Papua New Guinea where new spikes in caseloads have been emerging.

“While some nations are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, it is clear many parts of the world are yet to face their worst moments. We will be there, supporting and empowering children and the communities they live in, throughout,” Mr Morley said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

ITUC: Military Spending Rises To US$2 Trillion As Urgent Needs Remain Unmet

New figures on military expenditure from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveal an increase in military spending of 2.6% worldwide last year, to a total of US$ 1,981 billion. Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: ... More>>

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>

UN Chief: World On The Verge Of Climate ‘Abyss’, As Temperature Rise Continues

The Earth’s temperature continues to rise unabated, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions. According to the World Meteorological Organization’s ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN News: Motherhood On The Brink In Yemen

War, a humanitarian crisis, a looming famine, a health system close to collapse and the deepening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a “catastrophic situation” in which a woman dies in childbirth every two hours in Yemen, according to the UN ... More>>

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 