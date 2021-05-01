World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CWS Appeals For Indian Families Facing Second Wave Of Covid

Saturday, 1 May 2021, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Christian World Service

Christian World Service is appealing for funds to respond to the rapidly escalating Covid-19 crisis in India.

“Our partners are anxious to protect the communities they work with from infection and hunger in this second wave. They have asked for urgent funding to deliver emergency food assistance and hygiene supplies as well as support community healthcare,” says Pauline McKay, National Director.

CWS works with five partner organisations in Tamil Nadu focusing on the long-term development and justice priorities of Dalit (sometimes called Untouchables) and Tribal (indigenous) communities.

In the first wave, these local partners shared good health information with groups including fish workers, day labourers, forest collectors, and women’s sangams as well as distributing emergency supplies to families with no food. They helped thousands of people to access government entitlements and protect themselves from infection.

The rapid surge in Covid-19 infections is overwhelming hospitals and the country’s medical system, denying many people access to treatment. Millions of people are at risk of infection and possible death. The official death toll has reached 204, 832 but the unofficial death toll is considerably higher.

The Human Rights Foundation runs a training programme for women panchayat or local council presidents. Many are from the Dalit community and have been able to organise relief supplies for Dalit families. It is unlikely that food rations would have reached them without this representation.

Donations to the CWS Coronavirus Appeal will help protect thousands of Dalit and Tribal families from Covid-19 as local partner organisations:

  • Share good health messages to protect people from Covid-19
  • Fund personal protective equipment, hygiene supplies and facemasks
  • Advocate for access to government food relief schemes and vaccinations.
  • Distribute emergency food rations to some of the many people who have received no assistance.

Donations to the Coronavirus Emergency Appeal can be made:

• On line at: https://cws.org.nz/donate-now-coronavirusappeal/

• By Phone with a credit card: 0800 74 73 72

• By Post to: CWS, PO Box 22652, Christchurch 8140

CWS is a member of ACT Alliance (Action by Churches Together) a global coalition of more than 130 churches and church-related organisations working together on humanitarian, development and advocacy in over 120 countries.

