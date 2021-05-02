Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends Online Summit Live June 1 To 5

MOSCOW, May 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This year summer starts with Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends. This is the second edition of one of the largest online summits featuring top trends in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and DeFi. Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends gathers the brightest industry participants to share their knowledge with 50,000+ viewers around the world.

Duration: June 1 to 5, 2021

The summit gathers 60+ speakers who are experts in blockchain, DeFi, and NFT, representatives of exchange platforms and biggest blockchain projects. They will share the current and future trends of the blockchain market.

The summit offers you 5 days of full immersion in the digital economy. Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends is the event to establish close communication between the experts and the community.

Key summit topics are DeFi, digital economy and regulations, NFT and digital art, trading and market analysis, and marketing and PR.

The Interactive Zone is a unique occurrence among online summits, originating in the first edition of Synopsis 2021. The Interactive Zone allows getting to know the mechanics of blockchain projects in the form of games. And game participants can win prize money!

The target audience of Synopsis 2021 is investors, business representatives, traders, market analysts, economists, business consultants, marketers, developers, representatives of regulatory bodies, PR experts, blockchain enthusiasts, college students, and everyone keen on the digital economy and DeFi market.

Synopsis 2021: first edition was a most Interactive blockchain and DeFi summit. Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends will follow through and offer viewers an even wider range of interactive events and online activities.

Summit hosts: Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Yan Khavanskiy (Coindar, Colibri Group), Lihan Lee (Xangle).

The broadcast will be carried out simultaneously on various popular streaming services including YouTube, Theta.tv and Verasity.tv.

Partners: THETA, Binance, Aergo, Conflux, TON Labs, Free TON, EXMO, MahaDAO, OKEx, Elysia, Plasm Network, Shiden Network, Stake Technologies, VAIOT, J2TX, MobiFi, Coffe.io, Securities, BeInCrypto and other popular projects

Organizers: Colibri Group, Coindar

Co-organizers: Xangle, Prometh, eus, Investment Russia

Summit sponsors: Algorand, ARPA, CyberVein, Gather Network, Verasity, Bella Protocol, TrustBase, Gate, Bingbon and others

Special partner: THETA Labs

Web: https://synopsis2021.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/synopsis2021

© Scoop Media

