New Global Action Plan On Biodiversity Conservation Unacceptably Weak, Say Civil Society Organizations And Experts

As governments worldwide begin a new round of formal discussions today on proposed new measures under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to protect biodiversity, a global alliance of NGOs and experts has issued a stern warning that the talks are going off track, with potentially dire consequences. [1]

In an open letter from the CBD-Alliance [2], the groups call for a rejection of a proposed major new ‘action plan’ for protecting biodiversity called the ‘Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework’, challenging some of its key content and criticizing the way in which it is being prepared, including that the draft Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework:

- Omits critically important responses to biodiversity loss, such as meaningful measures to reduce over-consumption in rich countries, reducing damage to nature by corporations, and the need for governments to put in place for wait regulations that avoid harm;

- Does not include any reference to the rights, role, participation, and needs of groups like Indigenous Peoples, women, local communities, peasants and youth, or targets for how these should be safeguarded in future global conservation efforts;

- Includes the proposal that 30% of Earth should be covered by protected areas, a target which “lacks a scientific basis and lacks conditions to ensure equitable governance of such areas;

- Makes reference to and promotes “Nature-based solutions”, even though this concept has not been properly defined, lacks a credible scientific basis, and could result in activities that are very harmful for biodiversity such as mass afforestation through foreign monoculture tree plantations.

- Does not properly reflect the many comments on earlier drafts that were submitted to the CBD;

Its consideration by the CBD’s technical committees starting today [3] risks pre-empting proper global negotiations, with the document not being a negotiated text, and with much controversy still surrounding many of the issues covered by the document;

The full letter from the CBD-Alliance can be found HERE: http://cbd-alliance.org/sites/default/files/documents/Letter%20of%20concern%20SBSTTA%2024%20SBI%203.pdf



Notes:

[1] The Convention on Biological Diversity’s two formal technical committees, the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice (SBSTTA) and Subsidiary Body on Implementation (SBI) will meet virtually from May 3rd through to mid-June.

[2] The CBD-Alliance consists of more than hundred member organizations from all over the world, and seeks to bring together groups and experts concerned with conservation, rights, justice, and indigenous people with an interest in the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity. It is a recognized participant in the CBD meetings.

[3] 24th meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice and the 3rd meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation.

© Scoop Media

