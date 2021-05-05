World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global Youth Issued Joint Statement On Myanmar’s Human Rights Crisis

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 8:46 am
Press Release: International Peace Youth Group

249 youth organizations with 1.7 million members from 65 countries have made a joint statement advocating peaceful solutions to the human rights crisis in Myanmar. Through this “Joint Statement of World’s Civil Society and Youth on Myanmar’s Human Rights Crisis,” youth organizations take into account international cooperation to increase the collective voice for seeking solutions through talks among the stakeholders of the country.

In the statement, it said, “We urge the head of state of each country and the international community to actively pursue peaceful measures to safeguard the lives of Myanmar’s citizens.” It added, “We urge people and media worldwide to raise their voices in support of finding peaceful resolutions to the current crisis.”

The statement highlighted global youth’s “commitment to work toward ceasing conflicts, countering violence and establishing sustainable peace through the 2018’s UN Youth Declaration.” Mr. Mainza M Hiyamwa, Chairperson of Chosen Generation Youth Club Solwezi (CGYC) of Zambia, said, “The UN and international society are being the main pillars of peace and security, human rights, and development. It's more vital that we gain access and disseminate information on the range of issues affecting the people of Myanmar. By so doing it would carry more impact and help in the restoration of peace, human rights promotion, and development of the country.”

Facing the current deadlock of countermeasures against the humanitarian crisis, as deaths and injuries continue to occur in Myanmar, this global movement by youth organizations has been led by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG). IPYG is an affiliated organization of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light which is registered in the UN ECOSOC.

This joint statement was sent to the UN Secretary-General, international organizations, governments, and civil society organizations.

