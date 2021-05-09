ACDX Offers World's First Leveraged Trading For Chia (XCH)

-- ACDX is the world's first crypto exchange to list leveraged trading for XCH

-- XCH is the native token of Chia Network, the decentralized smart transaction platform founded by BitTorrent's inventor Bram Cohen

-- ACDX hopes to reaffirm its commitment to the expanding decentralized financial economy

Seychelles, May 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ACDX, the crypto derivatives exchange offering advanced structured products for sophisticated traders, is offering its users the world's first leveraged BBS trading option for Chia Tokens (XCH). It is the world's first crypto exchange to kick off such a leveraged listing, empowering users to trade XCH Bull Bear Strike Token (XCH BBS) with multiple times leverage.

Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure. It is the first enterprise-grade digital money, using the first new Nakamoto consensus algorithm since Bitcoin. Its goal is to improve the global financial and payments system.

"We are always looking for innovative, secure, and efficient projects to list on ACDX. Chia Network is exactly what we are seeking," commented Andy Cheung, founder and executive chairman of ACDX.

ACDX is a next-generation crypto exchange that strives to architect innovations into the crypto market. Designed by professional traders, its most unique product is Bull Bear Strike Token (BBS) that combines the fascination of perpetual futures and options. It can be traded as easy as perpetual futures with the capped risk like options.

Given the mass adoption of blockchain this year, ACDX has decided to reaffirm its commitment to the global decentralized financial economy. As Chia is adopting more modern cryptographic tools to enable richer smart transaction capabilities, ACDX believes the listing can help them deliver the vision to bridge the gap between the decentralized and centralized blockchain economy.

"We have been closely monitoring the decentralized financial space. Our team is aware that many financial and payments projects have flourished in 2021 with the potential to blossom further in 2022. PayPal, eBay, etc. To respond to our community's needs, we decided to explore this field," commented Andy Cheung.

About ACDX

ACDX offers a next-generation cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform with cryptocurrency structured products. The exchange is focused on true innovation across a wide range of easy-to-use, fair, and transparent trading products that suit the needs of current and emerging cryptocurrency traders. Visit ACDX.io.

© Scoop Media

