ACDX Launches Leveraged (XCH BBS) Trading Option For Chia Tokens (XCH)

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Seychelles, May 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ACDX, the crypto derivatives exchange offering structured products for sophisticated traders, is launching the first leveraged BBS trading option for Chia Tokens (XCH). This is the first crypto exchange to kick off such a leveraged listing, empowering users to trade an XCH Bull Bear Strike Token (XCH BBS) with multiple times leverage.

Chia is the first enterprise-grade digital money, using the first Nakamoto consensus algorithm since Bitcoin. Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform: more decentralized, efficient and secure. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia's being built to improve global financial and payments systems.

"We are always looking for innovative, secure, and efficient projects to list on ACDX. Chia Network is exactly what we are seeking," commented Andy Cheung, founder and executive chairman of ACDX. "We have been closely monitoring the decentralized financial space. Many financial and payments projects are flourishing in 2021, with even greater potential to continue in 2022. We are responding to our community's needs in exploring this field."

Given the mass adoption of blockchain this year, ACDX is reaffirming its commitment to the global decentralized financial economy. As Chia is adopting more modern cryptographic tools to enable richer smart transaction capabilities, ACDX believes this listing can help deliver on the vision to bridge the gap between the decentralized and centralized blockchain economy.

About ACDX (ACDX.io)

ACDX, a next-generation crypto exchange that focuses on structured innovation. Designed by professional traders, its most unique product is a Bull Bear Strike Token (BBS) that can be traded as easily as perpetual futures with the capped risk of options. The exchange is focused on innovation across a wide range of easy-to-use, fair and transparent products that suit the needs of current and emerging cryptocurrency traders.

ACDX, defining markets of the future. See www.acdx.io or email enquiries@acdx.io.

