Darwin To Host The 2021 Developing Northern Australia Conference In August

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 5:43 pm
Press Release: Developing Northern Australia Conference

August is set to be a mammoth month for Darwin, with the long-awaited return of the 2021 Developing Northern Australia Conference. The event will take place from Monday 16th – Wednesday 18th August and will be hosted by the Darwin Convention Centre, who last accommodated the event in 2016.

Coinciding with the Darwin Festival this year, the conference is proudly sponsored by the Northern Territory Government and Developing the North, and will provide a platform to unite leaders, decision makers, industry representatives and community members working to advance the northern regions.

This long-standing event will attract over 300 attendees to network with key industry frontrunners, and share research, developments and case-studies contributing to the advancement of Northern Australia.

2021 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS ATTENDING:

· The Hon Keith Pitt MP, Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia

· The Hon Michelle Landry MP, Assistant Minister for Northern Australia, Parliament of Australia

· The Hon Murray Watt, Senator for Queensland, and Shadow Minister for Northern Australia

· Mr Murray Saylor, Founder and Managing Director, Tagai Management Consultants

· Ms Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair, National Indigenous Economic Development Board & General Manager, Waubetek Business Development Corporation

· Mr Chris Wade, CEO, Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

· Ms Kirsten Rose, Senior Executive, Future Industries CSIRO

· Dr John Coyne, Head of Northern Australia Strategic Policy Centre, Head of Strategic Policing and Law Enforcement, Australian Strategic Policy Institute

· Ms Clare Martin AO, Co-Chair, Team Territory, Territory Economic Reconstruction Commission

· Mr Neville Power, Chairman, National COVID-19 Commission

· Dr Jennifer Yan, Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research; Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, Royal Darwin Hospital

· Dr Joshua Francis, Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research; Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, Royal Darwin Hospital

· Professor Scott Bowman, Vice-Chancellor, Charles Darwin University

· Mr Shaun Drabsch, Chief Executive Officer, NT Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade

· Brendon Grylls, Director, Brendon Grylls Group

This year’s conference theme is “Rebound & Resilience: Leveraging the North’s Potential for Australia’s Recovery.” This gives Darwin the opportunity to host some exceptional keynote speakers who will provide vital knowledge across all sectors of northern region development.

COVERED TOPICS:

· Liveability & Employment

· Health & Emergency Management

· Indigenous Leadership & Development

· Energy & Water for Development

· Diversity, Supply Chains & Innovation in Traditional Industries

· Security, Defence and our Position in the Region

· International Relations, Trade & Investment

