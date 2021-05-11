World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

9Round Out-Kicks The Competition To Win Global Franchise Award

Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: 9Round

Kickboxing fitness concept takes “Best Fitness Franchise” honor

In the fourth year of the coveted international award contest, 9Round announces its win for Best Fitness Franchise in the 2021 Global Franchise Awards through Global Franchise Magazine.

Editor James Fell wrote in the April 30th awards issue that the staff was “gobsmacked” by the quality of talent and boasted this year the magazine received the highest ever number of entries. Fell noted that winners in the 14 categories are “bastions of ethical, credible and life-changing business organizations.” The eight judges based award winners on the criteria created by the Global Franchise team.

“Despite representing a highly competitive category with a high volume of entrants and a sector that was hit very hard by lockdown restrictions brought about by COVID-19, our judging panel was extremely impressed by the way 9Round had navigated unprecedented disruption in 2020, pivoting their offering and even signing major franchise expansion deals in the process,” said Fell.

“We’re thrilled to accept this honor from an equally impressive and influential organization like Global Franchise,” said Chris Caldwell, APAC CEO of Lift Brands, the master developer of the 9Round franchise in the region. “Our team takes this kind of recognition to heart, especially since we saw our share of challenges in 2020. We’re so proud to be in such good company, and will use this moment to celebrate with our awesome members as well. They’re why we do what we do.”

Winners of the Global Franchise Awards are typically honored at the International Franchise Association’s annual conference, which was virtually hosted this past February due to the pandemic.

ABOUT 9ROUND

9Round Kickboxing is a high-intensity, 30-minute full body workout which incorporates a mix of functional & kick-boxing exercises. With hundreds of clubs across the globe, 9Round Kickboxing is an industry leading boutique fitness concept. 9Round offers members the opportunity to see real results in just 30-minutes a day. We provide the latest in fitness technology, diverse workout options, and a supportive fitness community. A major fitness brand since 2008, we continue to evolve sustainably along with key fitness trends to provide results for everybody! For more information visit www.9round.com.au.

ABOUT LIFT BRANDS

Lift Brands is a leading innovator in the fitness industry as the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide including Snap Fitness, Fitness On Demand and is a master developer for the 9Round global franchise. Lift Brands delivers results through the most rewarding fitness experiences in the world and changes lives daily. For more information on Lift Brands, please visit www.liftbrands.com or LinkedIn.

