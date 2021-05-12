World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Australian Travel Companion Service Lends A Helping Hand To Those With Special Travel Needs

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: APAC Journey

Launching this month, APAC Journey is a new breed of travel service designed to make travelling anywhere, anytime easier for seniors, the disadvantaged and anyone who needs an extra helping hand getting from A to B.

For aged care residents, people with medical conditions or NDIS care plans, APAC Journey is a vitally important service. It empowers them to travel on their terms, helping them get to a wide range of locations or events, travel locally or interstate in coordination with carers and medical staff, and take advantage of flexible plans and cost savings where it’s safe to do so.

The travel companion company created by Shaun Knott delivers tailored travel planning with expert, fully qualified support to make sure clients get to their destination as safely, comfortably and hassle-free as possible. The idea for the company came to Shaun when his father was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

“For the first time, I realised that many face elderly and disadvantaged people travel challenges daily,” explains Shaun. “Even getting to the GP was a monumental planning exercise if we wanted to arrive on time, safely and keep Dad comfortable throughout the entire trip,”

Drawing on his diverse managerial and travel coordinating experience and following five years of industry training and research, Shaun decided to do something about it.

“I believe safe, effortless, independent travel should be available to everyone regardless of the challenges they might face,” Shaun says.

APAC Journey’s friendly team of fully insured, licensed, qualified and COVID-19 safe travel consultants and companions will help clients travel for a wide range of reasons, including special events, medical appointments or just for fun. They’ll even help them make a journey using their own car, caravan or trailer or source a suitable vehicle from third parties for them.

“Every client’s journey is unique and completely customised to suit their needs,” says Shaun. “For example, we’ll facilitate trips to and from hard-to-access destinations for anxious, frail or physically disadvantaged travellers, including visiting friends or family in rural areas, or popular tourist destinations.”

APAC Journey collaborates with carers, supervisors, nurses, family, or friends during the entire trip and considers the pace each individual needs to travel, planning their entire itinerary or filling in the gaps of plans they’ve already made.

Clients can opt to get help attending church, the theatre, their grandchildren’s birthdays or simply get home safely. Longer trips may include driving, coordinating check-ins and transfers, handling luggage, wheelchairs or other mobility aids, and guiding clients through security checkpoints and departure terminals.

“We never compromise on safety,” says Shaun. “It’s a vital part of what we do. We’re also super-flexible in the current travel environment, so if a border closes last-minute or lockdown happens, we’ll part or fully refund cancellations, subject to airline refund policies.”

“No journey is too complicated or too simple,” he adds. “APAC Journey is about empowering people to travel where, when and how they want, whatever their circumstances, while we remain discreetly in the background.”

www.apacjourney.com

