'SNL' Global Demand Skyrockets After Elon Musk Hosted - Parrot Analytics

'SNL' Global Demand Skyrockets After Elon Musk Hosted

Elon Musk’s unconventional appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live paid dividends for NBC, bumping SNL up to the most in-demand TV show in the US across all platforms on Sunday, May 9, and propelling global demand for the show to new heights.

US demand for SNL on the Saturday hosted by Musk and the following Sunday was the second highest for a host this season (69.7 times the average show in the US).

This fell just short of Dave Chappelle who registered 70.7 times the demand of the average series around his hosting duties.

Musk really differentiated himself by driving global demand for SNL. The sketch comedy series is generally most popular in the US, however Musk brought newfound global attention to the show this past weekend.

He was by far the most popular host globally this season pushing demand for the show up to 73.9 times that of the average series, well above the attention brought by other hosts.

SNL was the second most in-demand series worldwide on Sunday, May 9, up from 54th most in-demand the previous Sunday, May 2.

Demand was particularly high in Musk’s native South Africa, where the show reached 20 times the demand of the average series on Sunday. This is more than triple the average demand for SNL over the previous 30 days.

