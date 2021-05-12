World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Committee On Enforced Disappearances Publishes Findings On Switzerland, Colombia And Mongolia

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (11 May 2021) – The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) on Tuesday issued its findings on Switzerland, Colombia and Mongolia, the State parties which it examined during its latest session.

The findings contain positive aspects of each country’s implementation of the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearance, as well as the Committee’s main concerns and recommendations. Some of the key highlights include:

Switzerland
CED expressed appreciation for Switzerland’s engagement in favour of the Convention and for the steps taken by the State party to implement and promote it. CED also welcomed the Federal Council’s acknowledgement of Swiss authorities’ failure to prevent illegal adoptions of children from Sri Lanka in the 1980s and 1990s, and noted the Federal Council’s expression of regret offered to the adopted people and their families.

The Committee urged the State party to conduct thorough and impartial investigations to determine whether children adopted from Sri Lanka during the 1980s and 1990s may have been victims of enforced disappearance and wrongful removal, and whether other offences, such as falsification, concealment or destruction of identity documents were committed in these cases. It also recommended that the Swiss authorities guarantee the right to reparation to any person who has suffered from such acts.

The definition of enforced disappearance contained in Switzerland’s existing Criminal Code lacks clarity, and the Committee therefore recommended that the State party review it to remove any ambiguity. Further, the Committee expressed concern at allegations that there are regular delays in the provision of information to relatives and legal counsel of detainees during criminal investigation, as allowed by the Code of Criminal Procedure. It called on the State party to amend its national legislation to ensure its full compliance with the Convention.

Colombia

CED noted the creation of new mechanisms and a national plan to search for disappeared persons. The Committee, however, expressed concern about the lack of significant progress in the investigations into cases of enforced disappearance committed in the context of the Colombian conflict and outside of it, as well as the poor results in the search for disappeared persons, including the 84,330 adults and the 9,964 children registered as victims of enforced disappearance by the Attorney General’s Office as of end 2020. The Committee urged the State party to investigate all cases of enforced disappearance promptly, impartially and independently. It also called for measures to ensure that the alleged perpetrators of enforced disappearance, including military and State officials, are tried and punished appropriately, and that the victims have access to full reparation.

The Committee was also concerned about repeated and consistent allegations that people detained, including in the context of protests, have been prevented from communicating with their families and lawyers. The Committee urged Colombia to guarantee that all people deprived of liberty have access to a lawyer and can communicate with their relatives or any person of their choice.

Mongolia

CED welcomed Mongolia’s recent legislative measures to criminalize enforced disappearance, to protect witness and victims and to establish a torture prevention mechanism. The Committee, however, was concerned about the narrow definition of enforced disappearances in the country, which only includes unlawful detention.

The Committee recommended that Mongolia take necessary legislative measures to bring the definition of "enforced disappearance" in line with the Convention. It also called on the State party to provide specific training on the provisions of the Convention to all law enforcement and security personnel - whether military or civil, government officials, judges, prosecutors and other people who may be involved in the custody or treatment of those deprived of their liberty.

The above findings, officially named as Concluding Observations, are now available online on the session webpage.

CED is due to hold its next session from 13 to 24 September to review the initial reports of Brazil and Panama, the additional information of France and Spain, and to adopt lists for issues for Costa Rica, Mali and Mauritania.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: India’s New COVID-19 Wave Is Spreading Like ‘Wildfire’, Warns UN Children’s Fund

7 May 2021 A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading like “wildfire” across India, leaving many youngsters destitute, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said on Friday. In the last 24 hours, India registered 3,915 coronavirus deaths and 414,188 ... More>>

UN: Decades Of Health Gains At Risk In Brazil Due To COVID-19

Although COVID-19 cases are declining in Brazil, the pandemic is putting decades of public health gains there at risk, the head of the World Health Organization ( WHO ) said on Friday. With global attention and support focused this week ... More>>

UN Report: Myanmar Approaching Point Of Economic Collapse

The turmoil following the military coup in Myanmar, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 could result in up to 25 million people – nearly half of the country’s population, living in poverty by early next year, a United Nations report said on Friday. That ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

UN: Learning From COVID-19, Forum To Highlight Critical Role Of Science, Technology And Innovation In Global Challenges

New York, 4 May —To build on the bold innovations in science, technology and innovations that produced life-saving solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN will bring together experts to highlight measures that can broaden the development and deployment ... More>>

What COVID-19 Has Taught Us: “Healthcare Can No Longer Exist Without Technology”

A grandmother in a village in the Gambia should have the same quality of life and access to healthcare they deserve as in New York or London. Photo: InnovaRx Global Health Start-up Works To Bridge Healthcare Gap In The Gambia By: Pavithra Rao As ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 