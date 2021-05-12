World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson - On Myanmar 100 Days

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: UN Spokesman for the Secretary-General

One hundred days since the Myanmar military takeover that has left hundreds of civilians killed and included numerous arbitrary arrests and other human rights violations, the Secretary-General renews his call on the country's military to respect the will of the people and act in the greater interest of peace and stability in the country.

The Secretary-General also encourages ASEAN to swiftly follow through on its own commitments, and the international community to support regional efforts, to bring an end to the repression by the military. He also calls on the international community to respond to the increased humanitarian needs.

The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, is in the region and continues to engage intensively with a range of key stakeholders, including in light of the broader ramifications of the crisis. She continues to promote coherent international action.

The Secretary-General will continue to stand with the people of Myanmar.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

