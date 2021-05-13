New OECD Report On Harmful Alcohol Consumption Launches Wednesday 19 May 2021

Alcohol can be a source of individual pleasure and social enjoyment, and its production and trade represent an important part of the economy in many countries. Harmful alcohol consumption, however, ranks among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

A new OECD report to be published on Wednesday 19 May 2021 at 11h00 (CEST/Paris time) analyses the cost of alcohol consumption in 52 countries (including OECD, European Union and G20 countries) and the economic case for enhancing policies to tackle harmful alcohol consumption.

Preventing Harmful Alcohol Use presents new evidence on the health and economic impact of improved policies that can save millions of lives and generate savings that are greater than the implementation costs. It also includes recommendations for minimising consequences for industry and businesses.

