World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Media Statement From Zionist Federation Of New Zealand On Situation In Israel

Friday, 14 May 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: Zionist Federation

The Zionist Federation of New Zealand strongly condemns the indiscriminate attacks on Israel from the firing of over 2000 missiles and rockets at Israeli civilians by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. These rockets are designed to kill as many people as possible and it is only due to Israel’s Iron Dome defence system that casualties are kept to a minimum.

We call on the New Zealand government to strongly condemn these unprovoked and indiscriminate attacks by these two terrorist groups.

Whilst we pray for the cessation of the attacks and for peace, we also support Israel’s right to defend itself and keep its population safe. This current escalation is not related to the situation in Sheikh Jarrah / Shimon HaTzadik, which is legal dispute, but is more about the Arab Palestinian Leadership and Jihadists not accepting the existence of the Jewish state, nor recognition of the Jewish people, who are Tangata Whenua to the land, to return to our ancestral and spiritual homeland.

We also find it inappropriate and in bad taste for several New Zealand MPs to proudly don Arab Palestinian Kufiyah in support of the so called ‘Nakba’ on the same day when millions of Israelis were forced to spend the whole day and night in bomb shelters.

The Zionist Federation also denounces the senseless actions of violent mobs from both sides which is leading to innocent people, be they Jewish, Muslim, Christian or other, being beaten up and shops being ransacked and looted.

Peace will only be achieved when the Palestinian leadership is willing to accept Israel’s right to exist and agrees to negotiations with Israel to bring a permanent end to the conflict.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zionist Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>

NGO Coalition On Human Rights: Call For A Stop To Police Brutality In Fiji

A viral video has circulated online showing two police officers utilising disproportionate and excessive force in detaining the suspect, an individual half their size. In the video it shows the man’s head being pressed down on the ground, his arms being ... More>>

UN: India’s New COVID-19 Wave Is Spreading Like ‘Wildfire’, Warns UN Children’s Fund

7 May 2021 A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading like “wildfire” across India, leaving many youngsters destitute, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said on Friday. In the last 24 hours, India registered 3,915 coronavirus deaths and 414,188 ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

UN: Learning From COVID-19, Forum To Highlight Critical Role Of Science, Technology And Innovation In Global Challenges

New York, 4 May —To build on the bold innovations in science, technology and innovations that produced life-saving solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN will bring together experts to highlight measures that can broaden the development and deployment ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 