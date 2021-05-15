World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

74th ASCC Commencement Ceremony To Take Place May 21st

Saturday, 15 May 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: ASCC

Local attorney Lornalei Meredith will give the keynote address at the American Samoa Community College’s 74th Commencement Ceremony, which will take place this Friday, May 21st, beginning at 10 a.m. Meredith, herself an ASCC alumnus, Class of 2005, now heads her own law firm, Meredith Law, LLC. (Courtesy Photo)

The 74th American Samoa Community College (ASCC) Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 21st beginning at 10 a.m. on the malae fronting the College’s Multi-Purpose Center. As has become standard practice for ASCC Commencements, the Governor, the Board of Higher Education and other dignitaries have been invited to join the families and friends of the 71 prospective spring 2021 graduates for this special occasion. To provide the Keynote Speech for the occasion, the College will welcome back ASCC alumnus and current practicing attorney Lornalei Meredith.

A member of the ASCC Class of 2005, Lornalei Meredith is the founder and owner of the local law firm Meredith Law. The second daughter of Gwendolyn Ho Ching of Nu’uuli and Daniel Meredith of Faleapuna, Samoa, Lornalei is married to Malaeimi Fanene of Nu’uuli and Pago Pago. As a young girl, Lornalei spent most of her time in Apia with her paternal grandmother Lemalie, who spoke very little English, but imparted upon Lornalei the values of perseverance, hard work, service and attaining a good education.

In 2007, Lornalei graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Immediately afterwards she moved back to American Samoa to teach English at Leone High School while preparing for law school. She next attended the J. Reuben Clark Law School of Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, graduating with her Juris Doctorate in 2012. During her three years of law school, Lornalei was an active member of her student bar association and served in several organizations in various capacities – such as President of the Pacific Island Law Student Association, Vice President of the Public Interest Law Foundation, and as a senior editor of the Education Law Journal. In both her second and third years of law school, she received the Faculty Award for Meritorious Contribution and Distinguished Service.

Back in American Samoa since 2012, before going into private practice, Lornalei spent the early years of her legal career serving in the public sector as an Assistant Attorney General Chief Assistant in the Criminal Division and Civil Division, Chief Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Division, and in then 2017 as Deputy Attorney General for the American Samoa Government. In 2018, she entered into private practice founding MTL Law, which is now Meredith Law. She enjoys contributing to local community projects initiated by American Samoa Legal Aid and the American Samoa Bar Association, serving on both as a board member. Lornalei says she has a passion for innovative thinking and experiential learning, and a sense of adventure. When she is not working or helping her parents with their family business, she is often exploring the world with her husband and family.

“We were honored to have Lornalei accept our invitation to deliver the Keynote Address for this occasion,” said Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i. “She has not only succeeded in the legal profession, but her years of public service should be an inspiration to the young people of the Territory. I’m sure her talk will be an inspiring one.” Dr. Le’i also reminds those attending the Commencement that parking around the MPC is limited, but more is available at the ASCC Gym parking lot. “This is a rain-or-shine event,” she explained, “but as we did last time we will have ample tent space to ensure all of our guests stay dry and comfortable.”

