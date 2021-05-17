Updated Report On The Israeli Massacres During The Military Attack On The Gaza Strip

Geneva – The Israeli forces has killed and maimed many Palestinians in deliberate targeting of unprotected homes with families inside in inhumane military operations, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said.

Since the beginning of the current Israeli bombing blitz, the Israeli forces targeted 27 families: sixteen homes of families were bombed and destroyed with families being inside; two civil gatherings of family members were targeted; a man and his wife were stuck inside their car; and a man and his son were targeted in an agricultural land.

So far, the reported incidents have left 78 Palestinians killed, including 30 children and 22 women.

The victims include husbands and wives, mothers and siblings. Three mothers were also reportedly killed along with their three or four children.

The death toll is expected to rise as many victims are still buried under the ruins due to the difficulties faced by the rescue teams.

One of the the most horrific crimes was on Sunday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m., when the Israeli warplanes fired about 50 missiles at buildings, residential homes, and roads in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City. The raids targeted a residential building belonging to Abu Al-Awf family, another for the Al-Kulak family, and the Ministry of Labor headquarters. The missiles killed 42 civilians, including 10 children and 16 women, while 50 others were wounded, including eight children, and 15 women.

This horrific attack came a day after Israeli warplanes committed a massacre by targeting Alaa Muhammad Abdel-Al Abu Hatab's home in Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City, by at least six rockets.

The home was completely destroyed without prior notice. Abu Hatab's family was killed including his wife, their four children, his sister and her three children who fled their home due to the heavy bombing in east Gaza. Another child remains missing, only a five-month-old infant has survived the deadly attack.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since last Monday, 10 May, 192 people have been killed, including 58 children and 34 women, while 1,235 have been wounded. The number is expected to increase as search and rescue operations continue.

The attack was not an isolated incident but another example of Israeli’s systematic policy that we have witnessed over the past six days.

In 2014, Euro-Med Monitor documented 144 incidents where at least two or more of the same family were killed. The victims' number reached 750 at that time.

The reported attacks are part of hundreds of Israeli air raids that destroyed 719 residential units and partially destroyed at least 4,000 homes and facilities in 2014 attack.

The chart below includes a list of the victims killed between Monday, May 10, 2021, to Sunday, May 16, 2021 (19:00).

Region Date Details Victims Jabalia 10May Agricultural land bombing Saber Ibrahim Mahmoud Suleiman, 38, and his son Muhammad, 15 1 Beit Hanoun 10 May Targeting a group of people Ibrahim Yusef Atallah Al-Masry, 11, and his brother Marwan, six years old 2 Beit Hanoun 10 May Targeting a group of people Ahmed Muhammad Atallah Al-Masry, 20, and his sister, Rahaf, 10 3 Gaza 11 May

Home bombing Amira Abd al-Fattah Abd al-Rahman Subuh, 58, and her son, Abd al-Rahman Yusef Ali Subuh, 19 4 Gaza 11 May

Home bombing Iyad Fathi Fayeq Shrair, 45, his wife Layali Taha Abbas Shrair, 41, and their daughter Linah, 16 5 Dair Al Balah 11 May A farm bombing Munther Abdul Karim Muhammad Baraka, 21, and his brother Manar, 18, were killed 6 Gaza 11 May Car bombing Nader Muhammad al-Ghazali, 47, and his nephew, Abd al-Salam Mahmoud Nabih al-Ghazali, 28 7 Gaza 12 May A home bombing Rima Saad Kamel Saad “Al-Telbani”, 31, and her son, Zaid Muhammad Oudeh Al-Telbani, five years old 8 Gaza 12 May

Car targeting Saeed Hashem Saeed Al-Hattu, 67, and his wife Maysoon Zaki Hashem Al-Hatu, 55 His two sons Muhammad and Yara were injured. 9 Khan Younes 12 May Home bombing Miami Abdullah Musa Arafa, 49, and her daughter Hadeel Khaled Mahmoud Arafa, 28 Her father was wounded. 10 North of Gaza 13 May

Home bombing Abd al-Rahim Muhammad Abdullah al-Madhoun, 62, and his wife Halima Ali Muhammad al-Madhoun, 65 Seven citizens are still missing and 33 citizens were injured. 11 North of Gaza 13 May Home bombing Ra'fat Muhammad Ismail Ata al-Tanani, 39; his wife, Rawya Fathi Hassan al-Tanani, 36; and their children, Ismail, seven years old, Adham, four years old, Amir, six years old, and Muhammad, three years old 12 Al-Bureij camp 13 May Home bombing Manar Khader Ahmad Issa (Salama), 39, and her daughter, Lina Muhammad Mahmoud Issa, 13 13 Rafah 13 May Home bombing Hoor Moamen Jamal Al-Zamili, three years old, and her mother Kholoud Fouad Farhan Al-Zamili, 27, who was six-month-pregnant 14 Rafah 13 May Home bombing Siham Yusef Muhammad al-Rantisi, 66, her grandson Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim al-Rantisi,2, her son Raed Ibrahim Khamis al-Rantisi, 29, and his wife Shaima Diab Muhammad al-Rantisi, 21 15 civilians were wounded. 15 North Gaza 14 May Home bombing Lamia Hassan Muhammad Al-Attar, 27, and her three children, Islam Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Attar, 8, Amira, seven years old, and Muhammad Zain Al-Dinwho is eight-month-old. 16 North Gaza 14 May Home bombing Fayza Ahmed Muhammad Salama, 45 Her husband and son were injured. 17 North Gaza 14 May Home bombing Ahmed Hatem Mahmoud Al-Mansi, 34, and his brother Yusef, 22 18 Gaza 15 May

Home bombing Yasmin Muhammad Khamis Abu Hatab, 31, and four of her children: Yusef, 11, Maryam, eight years old, Bilal, nine years old , and Yamen, six years old. The children's aunt Maha Muhammad Abdel-Al Abu Hatab (Al-Hadidi), 35, and three of her children: Osama, six years old, Abdel-Rahman and Suhaib, both 13, and Muhammad Subhi al-Hadidi. Her 11-year-old child, Yahya, is still missing under the rubble. Their 5-month-old baby brother has survived the attack.

Others from the second family are still under the rubble. 19 Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Ayman Tawfiq Ismail Abu Al-Auf, 50, a doctor, and his two children: Tawfiq, 17, and Tala, 13. 20. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Abeer Nimer Ali Ashkuntna, 30, and three of her children: Yahya, 5, Dana, 9, and Zain, 2. In addition to Riad Hassan Ashkuntna. 21. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Reem Khalil Ahmad Abu Al-Auf, 41, and her cousin, Rawan Alaa Sobhi Abu Al-Auf, 19. 22. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Fawaz Amin Muhammad al-Qulaq, 63, and four of his children, including two women: Abdul Hamid, 23, Reham, 33, Bahaa, 49, Sameh, 28, and his wife, Ayat Ibrahim Khalil al-Qulq, 19, and their child, Qusay, 6 months. 23. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Amal Jamil Salama Al-Qalaq, 42, and three of her sons: Taher, 24, Ahmed, 16, and Hanaa, 15, Shukri Amin Al-Qalaq. 24. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Muhammad Mu'in Muhammad al-Qulaq, 42, his brother Izzat, 44, and his two children: Zaid, 8, and Adam, 3. 25. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Raja Sobhi Abu Al-Auf (Al-Afranji) and her four children, Dima, Yazan, Amir, Mira, and Rami Al-Franji. 26. Gaza 16 May

Home bombing Doaa Omar Abdullah Al-Qulaq, 39, and her elderly relative, Saadia Yusef Daher al-Qulaq, 84. 27.

Israel continues its systematic policy, which targets residential buildings and densely populated neighborhoods. The Israeli government disregards the international humanitarian laws and takes advantage of the international community's failure to hold it accountable for its violations.

Article 25 of the 1899 Hague Regulations provides: “The attack or bombardment of towns, villages, habitations or buildings which are not defended, is prohibited.”

Article 53 of the Fourth Geneva Convention also states that "Any destruction by the Occupying Power of real or personal property belonging individually or collectively to private persons, or to the State, or to other public authorities, or to social or cooperative organizations, is prohibited, except where such destruction is rendered absolutely necessary by military operations."

According to Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the unjustified destruction of properties is considered a grave breach of the Convention. It is also considered a war crime according to Article 8 (2) (b) of the International Criminal Court (ICC)

The international community's silence and the European Union’s negative position towards the ICC's investigation into the war crimes carried out in the occupied territories gave Israel the green light to continue with its escalated violations against Palestinians.

All acting powers should work to end Israeli’s aggressive offensive on the people of Gaza and act immediately to stop the military operations that are claiming more civilian lives every hour.

The ICC should monitor the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, include them in their recent investigations into Israel’s previous violations, and hold Israeli leaders and soldiers accountable.

