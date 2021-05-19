World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COVID-19: 98% Of World’s Workers Not Getting The Basic Support They Need

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 5:39 am
Press Release: ITUC

A new global study from the ITUC and UNI Global Union has found that 98% of the world’s workers are not getting the sick pay, wage replacement and social benefits they need to address the challenges of COVID-19.

This ground-breaking global analysis ranked 181 governmental responses to the pandemic and places Argentina at the top. Just over half of the governments in the study recognise Covid-19 as an occupational disease through a formal regulatory process.

The report, Covid-19: An Occupational Disease – Where frontline workers are best protected, analyses and ranks the levels of worker compensation, social security programmes and public health systems. It includes 124 countries, as well as 37 US states, 13 Canadian provinces and territories, and seven Australian states.

  • The top five countries in the report were Argentina, followed by Austria, Sweden, France, and Spain.
  • The overall top ten rated jurisdictions in the study represent only 2% of the world’s working population.

Just over half (98 jurisdictions) recognise Covid-19 as an occupational disease through a formal regulatory process, enabling people who have contracted coronavirus at work access to social protections and entitlements—such as sick pay, medical care, and wage replacement—that would otherwise be denied.

This recognition is particularly important for workers who suffer from long-COVID and other ongoing complications from the disease.

The ITUC and UNI Global Union are making five key policy recommendations to ensure better support for frontline workers:

  1. Automatic qualification for benefits related to Covid-19 illness.
  2. Coverage for all workers regardless of the employment relationship.
  3. Reliable data collection.
  4. Inclusion of a general occupational infectious disease category in laws and policy.
  5. Paid sick leave for testing and recovery.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC’s General Secretary, said: “We cannot let frontline workers fall through the cracks without social protection. A resilient recovery needs a new social contract, giving workers the best possible chance of getting the benefits and compensation they deserve, with a Global Fund for Social Protection as the first step towards universal rights. To do that, we call on the International Labour Organization to recognise Covid-19 as an occupational disease urgently, as part of the drive towards making occupational health and safety a fundamental right.”

Just over a year ago, on International Workers’ Memorial Day 2020, global unions, including UNI Global Union and the ITUC, called for Covid-19 to be recognised as an occupational disease. This report shows that progress has been made but there is much more to be done.

Other key findings:

  • Only 10 jurisdictions (5.5%) received top ratings indicating good or very good provisions for wage replacement, medical treatment, sick pay, and death benefits.
  • Sick pay was available in 104 jurisdictions, meaning that almost 43% of workers had no access to paid sick leave.
  • Only 6% of the studied jurisdictions had presumptive rules, regulations, laws or policies that give automatic access without proof to medical treatment and wage replacement for all workers. However, when healthcare workers are considered, this percentage rose to 17%.
  • Argentina received the top score for a country, showing that strong support for workers does not depend on a nation’s wealth.
  • In Germany and the Nordic countries, existing legislation on infectious diseases means that workers who contract Covid-19 have automatic access to sick leave, wage replacement and medical care. No formal change was needed to the legislation to support workers. They provide some of the best examples of how a country could prepare for future pandemics.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>


IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 