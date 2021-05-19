World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SCCG Management And Scout Gaming Group Extend North American Partnership

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 5:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management announces the extension of its business development partnership with Scout Gaming Group to bring fantasy sports wagering technology to North America.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, announced today that the company has extended its partnership with Scout Gaming Group, the industry-leader in premium fantasy sports technology solutions, for a further year.

"We are excited to see our clients and partners eager to adopt Scout Gaming Group's rich technologies to support the growth of their existing sports wagering offerings. Scout Gaming Group is making significant contributions to venue-based customer sports engagement in bars, restaurants, and stadiums with its eFanGage product, as well as its imminent Dreamsport.com fantasy tournament platform launch," said Crystal.

Scout Gaming Group provides the industry-leading supplier solution for licensed and regulated B2B Fantasy Sports Wagering. Scout offers the ultimate fantasy sports experience, enabling operators to tap into the rapidly growing fantasy sports market. Not only does Scout provide the widest selection of game types, but they also offer a full suite of sports with the ability to add other sports upon request.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated B2B provider of daily fantasy sports and betting solutions. Scout offers the only liquidity network for fantasy sports in Europe and has some of the largest online operators on the client list. Scout is licensed in both Malta and the UK. Scout is listed at Nasdaq OMX Stockholm First North.

Website: sccgmanagement.com

Source: Plato Data Intelligence (bit.ly/3yjP8m2)

