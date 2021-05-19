World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Paper: Health Systems Resilience In Managing The COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons From 28 Countries

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: IPPPR

Announcing a new Independent Panel paper “Health systems resilience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from 28 countries”

New paper published in Nature Medicine has informed the Independent Panel’s evidence-based analysis of country responses and national recommendations

18 May 2021

This week, a paper examining country health systems produced for the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is published in a leading scientific journal.

“Health systems resilience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from 28 countries” is a comparative analysis of the COVID-19 responses in 28 countries and uses a novel health systems resilience framework that places community engagement at its heart. It’s published in Nature Medicine.

The health systems resilience framework includes analysis of governance and financing, the health workforce, medical products and technologies, public health functions, health service delivery and community engagement to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. It synthesizes four striking elements that underlie highly effective national responses and offers recommendations towards strengthening health systems resilience globally.

The paper identifies that while resilience is a core concept in disaster risk reduction, its application to health systems is relatively new. It has been defined broadly as institutions’ and health actors’ capacities to prepare for, recover from and absorb shocks, while maintaining core functions and serving the ongoing and acute care needs of their communities.

The authors argue that as COVID-19 has overwhelmed health systems worldwide, debates around resilience have become more urgent, and there is a need to better understand the elements of national responses through a resilience lens.

The authors, who include members of the Panel Secretariat, describe resilient health systems as those that have the capacity to:

  1. activate comprehensive responses that consider and address health and well-being as intertwined with social and economic considerations;
  2. adapt capacity within and beyond the health system to meet the needs of communities;
  3. preserve functions and resources within and beyond the health system to maintain pandemic-related and non-related routine and acute care; and
  4. reduce vulnerability to catastrophic losses in communities, both in terms of health and well-being, as well as individual or household finances. This occurs all while continually learning, monitoring, and adjusting in light of emerging evidence or the evolving epidemiological situation.


The authors underscore lessons upon which countries can draw while working to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare for the next.

“It’s clear that resilient health systems are those that not only invest in pandemic-related planning and training of health workers, but also ensure their physical, mental, and economic protection in the workplace and beyond,” says Victoria Haldane, a lead author based at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Salma Abdalla, of Boston University, also stresses the role of community health workers. “Community health workers are key to resilient responses, and with adequate training and support are equipped to play substantial roles in outbreak response and community engagement.”

Additional findings include that public health functions, including surveillance, testing and contact tracing should be proactive, comprehensive, coordinated with the health system, and emphasise community engagement. Financial and social support should be provided for individuals and families to ensure they are able to adhere to public health measures.

Dr Anne-Sophie Jung of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine also highlighted that “whole-of-government responses must consider the intersections of gender, racialization, and human rights, and their impact on health and well-being before, during, and after crises.”

“COVID-19 provides a renewed prospect for solidarity, both within and between countries. It also serves as a reminder that health is more than healthcare and that a whole-of-government approach to health and well-being is needed to create healthy populations able to collectively prevent and respond to crises, leaving no one behind,” says Dr. Helena Legido Quigley, Associate professor at Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and a Panel Secretariat member.

Additional notes:
This paper analysed health system resilience of 28 countries including positive and negative outliers. The paper does not compare country performance, but rather draws on lessons from all countries.

The Independent Panel:

The Independent Panel’s main findings and package of recommendations to end this pandemic and prepare now to avert a next are released in its new report entitled COVID-19: Make it the Last Pandemic. The Panel has also released an evidence-based narrative report of defining moments, and a series of background papers.

The Independent Panel was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General in response to the World Health Assembly resolution 73.1 issued in May 2020. The Panel’s Co-Chairs are the Rt Hon. Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia.

The Independent Panel has a total of 13 members, selected by and including the Co-Chairs. The Panelists have a substantial mix of skills and expertise in infectious disease, global and national health policy and financing, outbreaks and emergencies, economics, youth advocacy, and in the wellbeing of women and girls. They also share knowledge of the international system, including of WHO, and experience from similar international processes.

The mission of the Independent Panel has been to provide an evidence-based path for the future, grounded in lessons of the present and the past to ensure countries and global institutions, including specifically WHO, effectively address health threats. Panel members have spent the last eight months independently, impartially, and rigorously reviewing evidence of the spread, actions, and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IPPPR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>


IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 