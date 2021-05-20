World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Experts Urge G20 Leaders To End Cruel Wildlife Trade

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: World Animal Protection

World Animal Protection has today released a new report that exposes the short fallings in the laws of G20 countries that continue to cruelly exploit wildlife and leave the world vulnerable to future pandemics.

Every day, thousands of wild animals are poached or farmed and sold into the global multi-billion-dollar trade - as food, pets, luxury goods, traditional medicine and entertainment.

The NGO is appealing to G20 world leaders to ban the global trade in wild animals, warning that the "current system is failing" and "enables the transmission of zoonotic diseases’’.

The report uncovers inefficiencies in G20 countries that enable the extraction of wild animals from their natural habitat, farming them in captivity, and killing and trading them as commodities. This is supported by inadequate international mechanisms to prevent exploitation.

Kelly Dent, External Engagement Director, World Animal Protection said:

"The laws implemented by G20 countries to protect wildlife are inadequate, often doing more harm than good.

"Wild animals suffer at every stage of the trade. They are extremely distressed when they are extracted from their habitats, then tightly packaged alive, so it’s no surprise many are dead or diseased upon arrival at their destination.

"While the world’s focus remains on vaccination roll-out, virus prevention should not be ignored, as it’s estimated that over 320,000 mammalian viruses await discovery.1

"The fate of animals, people, and our global economy rests in the hands of the leaders of the G20, who are presented with the most practical way to address pandemic prevention - ending the global wildlife trade."

"Protecting our world from future pandemics" also describes how the trade poses risks to public health, which include:

The trade’s main regulatory body - the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) - has no focus on preventing zoonotic disease

There is little or no disease screening of imported wild animals, allowing the undetected movement of pathogens across global boundaries

The number of people involved in the wildlife trade supply chain provides ample opportunity for infectious disease transmission.

The report comes after The World Health Organisation urged for a suspension on the sale of live wild mammals at food markets, as on-going studies into the origins of COVID-19 suggest it is most likely that the virus passed from bats to an intermediary animal.

The NGO calls out examples where laws differ between G20 countries, allowing cross border loopholes, and further demonstrating why a holistic approach to phasing out the wildlife trade is needed.

For example, in Australia, hunting wild kangaroo is commonplace and the commercial trade in kangaroo meat involves wild-sourced animals, however in fellow G20 country India, all commercial hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

World Animal Protection also found exemplary legislation in G20 countries that can serve as model laws to prevent further negative impact.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Animal Protection has been lobbying the G20 world leaders to end the global wildlife trade and has received 1.1million petition signatures.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Animal Protection on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>


IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 