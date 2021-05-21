Statement By Patricia Espinosa: G7 Climate & Environment Ministers

May 20, 2021

G7 Climate & Environment Ministers

Statement by Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary, UN Climate Change

Today I told G7 leaders that the decisions they make in the next few weeks will have a major impact on whether nations achieve success at COP26, make a truly green recovery from COVID-19, and eventually reach the world’s long-term climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

I once again reminded them of their commitment to mobilize $100 billion annually for developing nations — a commitment that has remained outstanding for far too long — and called for a wide-ranging, comprehensive and immediate package of financial support for developing nations to address climate change. With the climate emergency getting worse and impacting vulnerable people throughout the world, this decision simply cannot wait and must be made by the June G7 meeting in Cornwall, UK.

