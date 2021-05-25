World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ceremony Of 'Quam IR Awards 2020' Successfully Held

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Enhancing Professional Excellence

HONG KONG, May 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The award presentation ceremony of Quam IR Awards 2020 ('QIRA' or 'The Awards') successfully took place on 24 May, 2021 at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. Eminent representatives of listed companies from different sectors supported the event, sharing joy and the valuable experience in Investor Relations achievements.

Management of Tonghai Financial Group, including, Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, (sixth from left), Mr. Richard Winter, Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited (fifth from left) , Mr. Calvin Chiu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of China Tonghai Securities Limited (seventh from left), Ms. Jane Chan, Head of Marketing of Tonghai Financial Group, (sixth from right), together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies.

Industry Leaders Gather at Quam IR Awards 2020, Recognizing Excellence in Investor Relations

Quam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. The keen enthusiasm for the 6th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 13 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to won the Awards.

At the ceremony, Mr. Richard Winter, Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited, said "2020 was a challenging year, especially for IR teams when needing to communicate with the investment community during the COVID outbreak. Leveraging collective efforts at business community, we certainly will overcome the difficulties. Let us look forward to a better year ahead." Mr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating and Risk Officer of Tonghai Financial Group, said "Hong Kong has faced unprecedented challenges in the past two years. While we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines become available, the economy will take some time to recover. However, businesses will still face choppy waters and a tough time ahead. It is therefore imperative that we should maintain close dialogue with stakeholders and uphold a high standard of transparency to reinforce investor confidence."

Receiving Widespread Recognition and Unfailing Support

Tonghai IR was honoured to invite Dr. Bernard Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Mr. Joseph Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury; Prof Seen-Meng Chew, Associate Dean for External Engagement at CUHK Business School and Prof. Xu Yan, Associate Dean at HKUST Business School as our guests of honour to witness such grand occasion.

Apart from the support of notable guests, the award presentation ceremony attracted numerous media and sponsors in Hong Kong and mainland China. Our supporting media partners include The Standard, caiguu.com, FX678, StockStar, SLTopnews and FX168. Tonghai IR is grateful for the strong support and generous sponsorship from PINKBOX and HKTaxi, which make Quam IR Awards 2020 a success.

The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2020 (in alphabetical order of company name):

Stock Code Company Name

Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hand Seng Index) Category

0267 CITIC Limited

0017 New World Development Company Limited

2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Mainboard Category

1530 3SBIO Inc.

3383 Agile Group Holdings Limited

1050 Karrie International Holdings Limited

0173 K. Wah International Holdings Limited

1989 Pine Care Group

2878 Solomon Systech (International) Limited

0826 Tiangong International Company Limited

6158 Zhenro Properties Group Limited

First Year After Listing Category

0826 Antengene Corporation limited

Sustainable Development Category

0992 Lenovo Group Limited

Website of Quam IR Awards 2020: http://eventedm.tonghaiir.com/QIRA2020-21/

