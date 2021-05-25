World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Analysis: WarnerMedia-Discovery Poised To Challenge Disney For Audience Demand Supremacy [Parrot Analytics]

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 6:01 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As the dust settles on the year’s biggest media merger news, Parrot Analytics has taken a look at how the future WarnerMedia-Discovery combined company will stack up against the competition in the race for audience demand and consumer attention.

Corporate Demand Share Pre-Merger

  • The total demand for content originally available on a Disney property was the largest of all corporate demand shares. Disney has consistently had the lead in this race.
  • In this scenario, Disney held a 4.3% share advantage over second place ViacomCBS for the last month of available data.
  • AT&T (WarnerMedia) was in third place - ahead of Comcast - while Discovery was in a distant sixth.

Corporate Demand Share Post-Merger

  • The new WarnerMedia-Discovery entity is poised to be in second place (16.4%) behind only Disney (19.6%) in US cross platform audience demand. This pushes Disney’s lead over the competition down to just 3.2%.
  • ViacomCBS (15.3%) had been in second place before the merger was announced, but is now relegated to third.
  • No other company comes within 5% of ViacomCBS.

While the merger makes tons of sense from a cultural standpoint, more importantly it will allow WarnerMedia and Discovery to join forces, leap over ViacomCBS, and close the gap with Disney in the increasingly competitive battle for audience demand and consumer attention in the United States and around the world.

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

