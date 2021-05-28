World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'Friends' Demand Skyrockets Around The World Ahead Of 'Friends: The Reunion' [Parrot Analytics]

Friday, 28 May 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Thursday’s Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max has caused US and worldwide demand for Friends to rapidly surge as excitement grows for the highly anticipated new content.

On the last day for which we have data, Friends was the fourth most in-demand overall show in the world - behind only Game of Thrones, Attack on Titan, and La Casa de Papel - and the eighth most in-demand overall show in the US, behind The Simpsons and ahead of The Mandalorian.

Friends has jumped 13 spots in the global ranking over the last 30 days, and 32 spots in the US rankings over the last 30 days.

On May 24, worldwide demand for Friends was 58.1x higher than demand for the average show globally, up 37.7% over the last 30 days.

Year to date (Jan 1-May 24, 2021), global demand for Friends has averaged 42.7x the demand of the average show worldwide.

On the same day, US demand for Friends was 38.2x the average show in US, up 48.6% over the last 30 days.

Year to date (Jan 1-May 24, 2021), US demand for Friends has averaged 26.1x more demand than the average show in the US.

A look at the Global Heat Map paints a picture of the wide variety of international markets that are keeping Friends in exceptional global demand.

Over the past 30 days, the top five international markets for Friends have been:

  1. Brazil: 21.8x average
  2. India: 17.9x
  3. Canada: 14.4x
  4. France: 14.4x
  5. United Kingdom: 13.9x

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
