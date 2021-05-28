'Friends' Demand Skyrockets Around The World Ahead Of 'Friends: The Reunion' [Parrot Analytics]

Thursday’s Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max has caused US and worldwide demand for Friends to rapidly surge as excitement grows for the highly anticipated new content.

On the last day for which we have data, Friends was the fourth most in-demand overall show in the world - behind only Game of Thrones, Attack on Titan, and La Casa de Papel - and the eighth most in-demand overall show in the US, behind The Simpsons and ahead of The Mandalorian.

Friends has jumped 13 spots in the global ranking over the last 30 days, and 32 spots in the US rankings over the last 30 days.

On May 24, worldwide demand for Friends was 58.1x higher than demand for the average show globally, up 37.7% over the last 30 days.

Year to date (Jan 1-May 24, 2021), global demand for Friends has averaged 42.7x the demand of the average show worldwide.

On the same day, US demand for Friends was 38.2x the average show in US, up 48.6% over the last 30 days.

Year to date (Jan 1-May 24, 2021), US demand for Friends has averaged 26.1x more demand than the average show in the US.

A look at the Global Heat Map paints a picture of the wide variety of international markets that are keeping Friends in exceptional global demand.

Over the past 30 days, the top five international markets for Friends have been:

Brazil: 21.8x average India: 17.9x Canada: 14.4x France: 14.4x United Kingdom: 13.9x

© Scoop Media