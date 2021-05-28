World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Israel-Palestine: Political Solution Only Way To End ‘senseless’ Cycles Of Violence

Friday, 28 May 2021, 10:22 am
Press Release: United Nations

Only a political solution will end the “senseless and costly cycles of violence” between Israelis and Palestinians, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said in a briefing to the Security Council on Thursday.

Ambassadors met in person in New York as a fragile cessation of hostilities continues to hold, following 11 days of deadly conflict this month which engulfed the Occupied Palestinian Territory and several cities across Israel.

“These recent events have made clear once again the costs of perpetual conflict and lost hope”, said Mr Wennesland, officially the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

He spoke via teleconference from Jerusalem, and shortly after the UN and partners announced a $95 million flash appeal to support people in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Political and humanitarian response

Mr Wennesland stressed the need for the sides to return to the negotiating table, though warning against a “business as usual” approach.

“At the end, it is the lack of the proverbial 'light at the end of the tunnel' - of a political horizon - after decades of conflict, that kills hope and provides space for those not interested in sustainable peace. ”, he said.

“Only through negotiations that end the occupation and create a viable two-State solution, on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and mutual agreements, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States, can we hope to bring a definitive end to these senseless and costly cycles of violence.”

‘Hell on Earth’

The latest conflict between Israel and armed groups in Gaza was among the most intense hostilities witnessed in years.

Mr Wennesland reported that Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets from Gaza, a significant number of which were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system, Iron Dome, while Israel carried out over 1,500 strikes against what it said were militant targets.

The UN estimates more than 250 Palestinians were killed, including whole families, with 66 children among the victims. In Israel, 13 people were killed: nine civilians, two of them children, as well as three foreigners and a soldier.

Relentless airstrikes forced some 70,000 people in Gaza to seek refuge in schools run by the UN agency which assists the Palestinian people, UNRWA.

Staff who ventured out daily amid the fighting to help them described the period as “hell on earth”, said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, speaking from its headquarters in East Jerusalem.

Strengthen UN agency

Mr. Lazzarini was in Gaza earlier this week. He said practically everyone he met reported feeling terrified and traumatized.

“I met parents who, every night, asked themselves whether to have all their children sleep near them or to spread them around the house”, he said. “Should they all die together? Or should they try to save some by scattering them?”

Mr. Lazzarini stated that until there is a political solution to the conflict, only a strong UNRWA can bring “a sense of normality” into the lives of Palestinians. He underscored the need for reliable and sufficient funding for its work in delivering essential services, such as education.

The UN and partners said at least 57 schools, nine hospitals and 19 primary health care centres were either partially or completely damaged in the fighting, which occurred as Gaza’s embattled health system was dealing with the burden of COVID-19.

Building back Gaza

The $95 million appeal, launched in Jerusalem on Thursday, targets one million people over the next three months, in the areas of protection, health, water and sanitation, education and food security.

Speaking to journalists in New York, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Lynn Hastings, noted that while buildings can be repaired, the concern is over how repeated conflicts impact the psycho-social well-being of Gazans, particularly children.

“But while the immediate needs on the ground have been outlined in the flash appeal launched today…all of us need to ensure that we are not repeating the mistakes that keep bringing us back to having to rebuild Gaza”, she said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


APEC: Economic Growth In The APEC Region Better Than Expected; Uncertainty Remains

New economic data from across the APEC region shows a softer economic contraction of 1.9 percent in 2020, with continued fiscal measures leading to a rise in government consumption and improved investment and household consumption... More>>



UN: Security Council Calls For ‘Full Adherence’ To Gaza Ceasefire

The UN Security Council on Saturday made it’s first statement on the conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, calling for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought 11 days of fighting to an end early on Friday morning... More>>


UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 