World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Eisai And ITO EN Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming To Support People Living With Dementia And To Prevent Dementia

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 6:22 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and ITO EN, LTD. announced today that both parties have entered into a business alliance agreement concerning the initiatives for supporting people living with and preventing dementia with the aim of realizing a healthy and long-lived society.

Through this alliance, Eisai and ITO EN aim to contribute to the solution of dementia, which is one of the important social issues, with integrating Eisai's wealth of experience and knowledge in drug creation and disease awareness activities in the area of dementia, as well as Eisai's solution measures such as digital technology, and ITO EN's customer network through its community-based sales activities, as well as ITO EN's problem-solving project related to cognitive function based on abundant research on Matcha (powdered green tea). The specific initiatives planned are as follows.

1. Providing the packaged solution
As support for holding seminars on exercise and food related to dementia disease awareness and brain health by local governments for residents, the packaged solution plans to be provided through ITO EN's 186 business offices nationwide. The packaged solution includes Eisai's information materials for disease awareness, opportunities for checking brain performance using Eisai's brain performance (brain-health) self-check tool "NouKNOWTM" (pronounced "NOH-NOH", non-medical equipment), and ITO EN's information and services related to Matcha and health.

2. Providing a set of products focusing on brain health
A set product which includes the Foods with Function Claims "Oi Ocha OMATCHA POWDER (stick 1.7g x 32)" produced by ITO EN, a prepaid card that can be used for "NouKNOW" and Eisai's information materials related to brain health will be distributed in Japan.

3. Providing an opportunity to check brain performance at events and campaigns hosted by ITO EN
At the events and campaigns hosted by ITO EN, participants will be provided with the information on brain health and the opportunity to check brain performance using "NouKNOW".

4. Initiation of brain performance check trial internally at ITO EN, towards the future utilization of brain performance checks in corporate health examinations
As a trial for the utilization of "NouKNOW" in corporate health examinations, verification of the effects of health consciousness and behavioral changes based on regular brain performance checks among willing ITO EN employees has been ongoing.

Eisai, which aims to eliminate the diverse anxieties of each individual (The People) by constructing a dementia ecosystem through coexisting with other industries and organizations, and ITO EN, which explores the potential of tea and aims to be a health creation company that contributes to the era of 100 years of life, will promote co-creation of value toward the realization of a healthy and long-lived society so that people can lead a happy life in their own way by combining the strengths of both company.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



OECD: Ministers Launch New Initiative For Safe International Travel

OECD Ministers have endorsed a new initiative to promote safe international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic at the OECD’s annual Ministerial meeting in Paris... More>>


UNFCCC: Progress Urged As May-June Climate Change Conference Opens In Preparation For COP26

Against the backdrop of a new international warning that the world is dangerously close to exceeding the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise at 1.5C, governments today began three weeks... More>>

APEC: Economic Growth In The APEC Region Better Than Expected; Uncertainty Remains

New economic data from across the APEC region shows a softer economic contraction of 1.9 percent in 2020, with continued fiscal measures leading to a rise in government consumption and improved investment and household consumption... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


SDGs: Greater Urgency Needed To Meet Environmental Goals, Improved Data Likely Key

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday... More>>

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 