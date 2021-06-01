Gaming Demographic Of 55- To 64-Year-Olds Up By 32% In Three Years

The gaming landscape is rapidly evolving, defying certain stereotypes that have always defined the traditional game participant. Recent research reveals that though the typical gamer is relatively young, there is a growing appetite among older ones as well.

According to the research data analyzed and published by SafeBettingSites, the number of gamers aged between 55 and 64 years has surged by 32% since 2018. It is the fastest growing demographic for gamers globally.

Additionally, based on an NPD report, the number of mobile gamers aged 45+ in North America rose by 17% YoY in 2020. That was the highest increase among the different demographics. It was also higher than the overall rise of 12% in active mobile gamers.

41% of Video Gamers in the US Are Women

Per the GWI report, most old-aged gamers (OAGs) play for fun and to relax and unwind. Their favorite genre is action adventure, followed by puzzle.

Around 24% of parents and grandparents view playing games as family time. Though the pandemic contributed to the uptrend, it does not account for the growth in its entirety. According to AARP, the three-year period between 2016 and 2019 saw the number of gamers aged 50+ rise from 40.2 million to 50.6 million.

The uptrend is attributed to an increase in mobile gaming. Due to their accessibility and free-to-play mode, mobile games account for a higher number of OAGs than consoles. Based on a report by Statista, the young still dominate gaming with 38% of US players ranging between 18 and 34 years old. Notably though, those aged 55 and above account for a significant 15% of the total.

Other stereotypes associated with gaming, such as male dominance, no longer hold true. Statista also revealed that 41% of all gamers in the US in 2020 were females. This tallies with data published by the Washington Post which reveals that more than 40% of US gamers are women.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/05/28/gaming-demographic-of-55-to-64-year-olds-up-by-32-in-three-years/

