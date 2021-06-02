World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OECD Ministerial Council Statement

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 5:45 am
Press Release: OECD

OECD Ministers have issued a joint statement at the conclusion of this week’s Council meeting at Ministerial Level. Under the chairmanship of the United States, with the Republic of Korea and Luxembourg as vice-chairs, Members met for discussions around the theme "Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future”.

Read the final statement from the Ministerial meeting.

For more information on meeting outcomes, please visit the Ministerial Council Meeting 2021 website at: http://www.oecd.org/mcm/.

The Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) is the OECD’s highest-level forum, attended by ministers of finance, economy, foreign affairs, trade and other government departments from the Organisation’s Member and Partner countries, as well as by representatives of other International Organisations.

This year’s MCM is being held in two editions, with the next session to take place in Autumn 2021.

